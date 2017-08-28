Camille Grammer Reunites With Co-Stars Amid ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Camille Grammer continues to spend time with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as they film for the upcoming eighth season of the show.

Although Bravo TV has not yet announced the official full-time cast of the upcoming season, it appears safe to say that Camille Grammer has returned to the show in at least a guest-starring role. After all, she’s been spotted hanging out with Kyle Richards and other members of the show’s cast in recent weeks.

“Good times with these beauties!!” Camille Grammer wrote in the caption of her latest photo.

The pic included Kyle Richards and a blonde woman, who appeared to be either Teddi Jo Mellencamp, who is rumored to be joining the show for Season 8, or Kim Richards, who has been starring in a part-time role on the show for the past couple of seasons.

Earlier this year, as the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired on Bravo TV, Camille Grammer spoke to People Magazine about her potential return to the show, claiming that fans may see her return to a full-time role the following year. She also revealed that while she is currently dating someone, she isn’t too sure how willing she would be to expose her relationship to the cameras.

Camille Grammer was one of the six original housewives when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began airing in October of 2010. As fans will recall, she was joined on Season 1 by Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle and Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, and Adrienne Maloof.

Camille Grammer also spent time with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including former housewife Adrienne Maloof, last month in Las Vegas. During the trip, the entire cast of the show posed with rumored new housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

