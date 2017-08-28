Darren Aronofsky Loves Jennifer Lawrence Or Her Talents? ‘Mother’ Star Skirts Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Drama

In just a few weeks, Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother will hit cinemas across the country. With the movie coming out on September 15, the two are busy promoting the film as new TV spots and trailers are released every day. One thing that the promo tour has revealed is the nature of their romantic relationship, and it sounds like the director may be more in love with the actress’ talents than the actress herself.

Right now, being in a steady relationship with the Mother director is a boon for Jennifer Lawrence. She often has been cited as one of the reasons behind Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ divorce. If she were single, that speculation may have been stronger. However, since she has been seeing Darren Aronofsky for the past nine months, that rumor has not gotten off the ground so much.

As Darren and Jennifer are promoting the upcoming horror film, they have not been able to completely avoid talking about their relationship, both on an artistic and a personal level. The 27-year-old actress is known for keeping her private life behind closed doors, famously having no social media accounts, but considering that her boyfriend is also the director of her new movie, she could not help but to slip in a few details about her relationship with him.

At the peak of her career, Jennifer Lawrence talks love, liberty and the freedom to be herself. https://t.co/tuJgCjgX8y — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 27, 2017

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” she said to Vogue. “And I’m never confused with him.”

While her comments are still on the vaguer side of things, they are clear that she has feelings towards him, not just as an artist but as a person.

“I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me,” she said about the beginnings of their romance.

But when the Mother director talks about his girlfriend, he always remains on the artistic level. Every time he talks about Jennifer, he brings up her talent and commitment.

“It’s such a raw, natural talent she has,” he also said to Vogue. “I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan.”

Check out a new TV spot for Mother.

Despite his unwillingness to talk about his romance in public, it is clear from his actions that he is invested in the relationship. Despite the fact that they both have very demanding schedules that take them to different parts of the world, he has made sure that he can be where she is on her big day.

“He was there during his birthday and to support her while she was away filming,” a source said, according to the Daily Mail. “They are very happy together right now.”

With her romance, some other things in her life are also changing. For one, she is no longer the highest-paid actress in the world. That honor now is held by La La Land star Emma Stone, who earned $26 million in 2017.

Unless Mother, which is a horror movie, suddenly becomes a global box-office smash, there is no chance that the 27-year-old actress will be able to catch up to Emma Stone.

It’s a good thing that they are close friends.

Emma Stone Tops Jennifer Lawrence as World's Highest-Paid Actress – Variety https://t.co/N4kG1xz8KA #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/S6FyxvnWyY — Emma Stone news (@emmastone_news) August 27, 2017

“We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors,” Emma Stone said, according to W Magazine. “I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”

