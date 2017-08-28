Jana Duggar Still Helping Anna Duggar With Kids? Josh Duggar’s New Baby Poses More Work On Family

Jana Duggar has been known for being an immense help to Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna. When the family was reeling from the scandals caused by Josh, Jana was there for Anna as she worked through the marriage, not just in terms of a listener, but also as a helper in raising her four kids. Now that a new baby is about to arrive into the world, will Jana get enlisted to help Anna again?

The family’s reality TV show, Jill & Jessa Counting On, is a spin-off from their famous series, 19 Kids and Counting. The latter got cancelled when it came into light that the family hid Josh Duggar’s criminal past of being a child molester. TLC took the initiative to call off the original show, but quickly formed another one that focused on his younger sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, as they start their own families.

On the second season of Counting On, Anna appeared on it saying that she relied heavily on the eldest and also unmarried Duggar girl for physical and emotional support.

“Jana has been such an encouragement and such a rock this past year of my life,” Anna said, according to IB Times. “She is such a treasure.”

In fact, Josh Duggar’s wife is only one of the few Duggars that take time to showcase Jana on her social media page. Right when the scandals were getting revealed, Anna posted a picture of Jana and her fraternal twin to celebrate their birthday.

Happy 25th Birthday Jana & John!!!!! @duggarfam #19kids #25 A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Jan 12, 2015 at 12:10pm PST

Since 2015, Jana has seen all her sisters over the age of 11 get married and leave their family home. Meanwhlie, the 27-year-old Duggar has not even courted anyone seriously. The fans often remark about Jana’s life and how things may be stacked against her.

“I feel so sad for Jana,” a fan wrote in the comment section. “I’m sure she feels horrible seeing all her sisters getting married [and] moving out. The only sisters left are the young ones. And where are the parents to take care of their own kids? On vacation, that’s where they’re at.”

Check out the 27-year-old Duggar taking care of, not just her siblings, but also Josh and Anna’s kids in the picture below!

When Anna posted a picture with her husband, visiting the rehab center he was at when he was recovering from the scandals, it showed that not all her kids were there with her. Her family lives in the same compound that Jana and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, live in, which means that she could leave the responsibility of taking care of her children to her in-laws.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Josh and Anna’s new baby is set to arrive any day now. When they announced that they are expecting their fifth baby in March, they also were able to reveal the gender of the baby. That means that Anna was close to, or past her first trimester then, suggesting that she is due either in August or September.

Thankfully, Jana seems to have a good connection with her nieces and nephews. She is often seen with them and is dubbed a “Baby Whisperer” in the family, as she has uncanny skills with infants.

Check out Jana with Josh and Anna’s 2-year-old daughter Meredith!

