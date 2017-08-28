Meghan King Edmonds Explains Why Husband Jim Always Looks Grumpy On ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Meghan King Edmonds’ marriage to husband Jim Edmonds has been pulled into question numerous times on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and while Edmonds would like her husband to appear a bit more cheery on the show, fans shouldn’t expect much of a change in the coming episodes.

During a new interview, Meghan King Edmonds opened up about her husband’s on-screen persona, revealing that he has no interest in acting any certain ways for the cameras.

“Oh my God! Pull it together for just 5 minutes, dude!” Meghan King Edmonds joked to HuffPost on August 27. “Just humor me for 5 minutes.”

According to Meghan King Edmonds, her husband tells her that no matter what he does, Bravo TV producers are going to make him look bad. While she gets paid to appear on the show and uphold a certain image, he prefers to focus his energy elsewhere.

As for how things have been going between them since they welcomed their first child, daughter Aspen, in November of last year, Meghan King Edmonds said that Jim is completely, and expectedly, obsessed with their baby girl. In addition, the love between the reality star and her husband has grown exponentially. As she explained, she and Jim’s relationship has gotten “so much stronger” since they officially became a family.

While Meghan King Edmonds said that she, of course, knew Jim would love their child, he surprised her with how hands-on he has been since Aspen’s arrival.

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds tied the knot in 2014, and just a short time later, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 10. Then, during Season 11, she and Jim decided to start a family, and she began in-vitro fertilization treatments in hopes of making that happen.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

