Photo Of Trump Alone At Camp David Leading Video Meeting In White House Situation Room Gets 2.3K Twitter Likes

There is a photo of President Donald Trump sitting alone in an empty conference room, wearing a red USA hat, that has gone viral. As seen in the photos from the Twitter account of investigative reporter Christina Wilkie, who has written for HuffPost and the Hill, President Trump is leading a video teleconference, as the White House called the meeting, on Sunday, August 27. President Trump was photographed alone in the conference room at Camp David as he spoke with other leaders, who were all gathered in the White House Situation Room. About 20 people can be seen in the other photo on the White House page titled, “Photos from President Donald J. Trump’s Video Teleconference with Cabinet Officials on Hurricane Harvey.”

Vice President Mike Pence is pictured in the White House Situation Room, along with other leaders in the official White House photo, such as Chief of Staff General John Kelly and the leader of Homeland Security. Even White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Hope Hicks were present. However, with President Trump sitting alone at Camp David, the photos made for an interesting juxtaposition that is currently going viral on Twitter and getting thousands of likes and retweets. As seen in the comments beneath the viral Twitter photos, people are joking that it appears Pence is leading the meeting in the Situation Room as Trump is banished off to a room by himself at Camp David.

In actuality, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are planning to travel to Texas on Tuesday, August 29, to survey the damage brought by Hurricane Harvey, even though they do not plan to visit Houston. The president and Melania are avoiding Houston in order to prevent becoming more of a burden on a region that is still in the process of rescuing people.

Meanwhile, people are writing all sorts of comments beneath the viral photos, with folks wondering why Trump didn’t immediately return to the White House from Camp David for the meeting. Quips about Trump’s hat and other jokes join serious comments about the president’s response to Hurricane Harvey on social media.

