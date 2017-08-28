Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Is Causing Drama Between Her And Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima appear to be having the time of their lives, but unfortunately, not everyone is happy about their new relationship.

According to a new report, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been forced to deal with tons of drama from her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, 34, the father of her three children, due to his extreme jealousy over her new romance with 24-year-old Bendjima.

On August 28, a source told Hollywood Life that Scott Disick isn’t happy to see Kourtney Kardashian dating someone who is younger and hotter than he is. In fact, he’s said to be “crazy jealous” about Kardashian’s feelings for Bendjima, mainly because he reportedly never thought she’d truly be over him.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before splitting in mid-2015 and share three kids: 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

The insider went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship with Younes Bendjima has come as a shock to Scott Disick’s system.

“Seeing photos of Kourtney and Younes frolicking together on holiday, and seeing how happy Kourtney looks, cuts Scott like a knife,” the source said.

However, as fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian has given Scott Disick tons of chances to turn his life around, but each and every time, he has seemingly failed to do so, and Kardashian has simply had enough. As fans have seen in recent months, Disick can’t seem to stop partying and is frequently seen with younger women, including actress Bella Thorne and model Sofia Richie.

According to the insider, Kourtney Kardashian is happier with Younes Bendjima than she ever was with Scott Disick, and the boxer-turned-model reportedly makes the reality star feel good about herself.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been spotted together throughout the summer in places, including Cannes, Los Angeles, and Egypt.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

