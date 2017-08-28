‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Forced To Rebuild Spectra — Sally Offers Spencer A ‘No Jail’ Deal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is about to get karmic payback for burning down Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) fashion house. Bill can forget about his skyscraper – he’s looking at spending years in a six by six jail cell if Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) figures out Bill hired someone to burn Spectra Fashions to the ground. But lucky for Bill, Sally will make him a deal.

Bill Spencer is the worst

Bold spoilers say Bill told his “contractor” to make sure no one was in the Spectra building when they rigged a fake electrical fire, but the arsonist didn’t count on Sally and her team’s dedication to the company. They were all there working late, and Sally winds up in the hospital. Although Sally is saved, there will be an investigation into the suspicious blaze, and that raises questions. And not just for Sally and the cops.

It’s not just about the LAPD that Bill needs to worry. New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps She Knows say Bill is thrilled when he gets word Spectra Fashions is smoking rubble but he’s counting his chickens too quickly. By Tuesday, August 29, Sally is in the hospital, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) figures out on Wednesday, August 30, that his dad was involved in the blaze. Things turn ugly.

Liam and Steffy debate keeping criminal secrets

It was one thing when Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were keeping Bill’s lie about Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) a secret, but keeping quiet about criminal arson that could have killed Sally and her crew is another thing. Wednesday, August 30 Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise Liam confronts Bill over his criminal shenanigans that might have turned fatal.

On Thursday, August 31, Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) ditches New York and rushes to be at Sally’s side, feeling guilty that she suffered this setback alone. By Friday, September 1, Liam investigates the fire further and goes to Steffy with what he found out. It’s only a matter of time before Bill knows the jig is up and he could be facing arrest and imprisonment.

Sally cuts Bill a break – but the price is steep

The latest Bold spoilers tease that Sally will show Bill some mercy. Since Bill knew the Spectra building was uninsured, by burning it down, he knew that he was completely destroying Sally. Sally knows it too. But once Sally discovers what Bill did, she can destroy him. Bill can forget Spencer tower – he burned that to the ground when he burned out Spectra.

But since Sally was offered leniency by the Forresters when she committed the crime of corporate espionage by stealing their designs, she might do Bill a solid and not involve the cops in his arson. In exchange for her silence for his almost killing her, Sally is rumored to demand a high price. Bill will be forced to rebuild Spectra Fashions, forget his high-rise, and tuck his tail in shame.

Sally calls Thomas and Bill unleashes his plan to build his skyscraper. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XZmaR1oY8p #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Jwy7ayPOL1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 26, 2017

What else will Bill lose before it’s done?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers ask whether Bill will lose more than his precious tower. Will he also lose Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang)? Brooke will be stunned when she finds out her husband was so greedy and controlling that he almost murdered Sally. Brooke has been smiling and looking past his schemes, but arson is next-level skullduggery.

New Bold spoilers also tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) won’t miss the chance to let Brooke know she made the wrong choice with Bill. He might have kissed Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), but Bill almost killed someone over real estate. Bill may also lose Liam over this. Bill threatened Liam with cutting him out of his life, but after this, the Boy Scout might just walk away.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill vows to do everything in his power to get rid of Sally. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sDfCd6Cv4o pic.twitter.com/olaWz3YuEm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 25, 2017

Does Bill deserve a break?

Sally is a big believer in second chances, since she’s gotten so many herself, but does Bill deserve one? Sure, Sally stole some dress designs, but that’s nothing compared to arson and near-murder. This storyline will resolve itself with some striking changes for Sally’s future and fortune. She’ll have Thomas back because the Caroline dying lie will also explode when the arson reveal comes out.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise Spectra Fashions will get a shiny new building, Sally gets her man, and Bill gets to avoid jail while watching his dream die. But there’s more. Because Sally pays it forward and doesn’t press charges against Bill, she’ll earn Steffy’s begrudging respect. Sally predicted she and Steffy would be BFFs soon and it looks like that might just come true.

What do you think? Is Sally right to let Bill off the hook? Do you want to see Bill hit rock bottom for his rotten behavior? Check back often for more info on Bill’s awful plan, Katie’s steamy new hook up, plus the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]