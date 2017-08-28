Luann de Lesseps Sends Harsh Message To Thomas D’Agostino: Divorce Getting Nasty?

Luann de Lesseps shocked many fans of The Real Housewives of New York when she decided to file for divorce a few weeks ago. Luann filed with Thomas D’Agostino, as they both agreed that leaving their marriage behind was the right thing to do. After the paperwork was done, de Lesseps returned home, packed her bags and spent a week in Switzerland to deal with her failed marriage. While she was gone, photos surfaced of Thomas having dinner with Missy, the other women he had been sleeping with prior to him getting married. It is also this woman who Thomas was supposedly linked to in regards to the various cheating rumors that have surfaced recently.

According to a new tweet, Luann de Lesseps is now sending a fairly strong message about family, and one can imagine that the message is directed at D’Agostino. In the tweet, Luann reveals that family is everything and she shared a picture of her children and her mother. Of course, Thomas was supposed to be family to Luann as they got married. In her world, they were supposed to stay married, remain companions throughout life, and be a family with her children. Sadly, eight months after saying “I do,” they filed for divorce. Luann’s dream of a strong marriage went down the drain. Even her children expressed disgust at how Thomas didn’t seem to care about their mother’s feelings.

While Luann de Lesseps didn’t tag Thomas in the tweet about family, she’s sending him a pretty strong message. Since he was supposed to be in the picture as he was supposed to be her family, it’s clear that she wants him to know that he’s no longer part of her family. He is no longer part of her inner circle. This tweet comes after Luann recently shared a tweet that her blinders were off. Of course, this tweet came shortly after Thomas had been spotted with Missy out in New York City. One can imagine Luann was upset about this, as D’Agostino may have told her that he wasn’t speaking to Missy anymore. He probably told her many things she wanted to hear, but he was lying. Luann has hinted that perhaps it was cheating that tore them apart.

These days, Luann de Lesseps is spending time with her family and it sounds like she’s doing yoga at her Sag Harbor home. Even though the divorce between Luann and Thomas isn’t finalized yet, one can imagine that she’s moving on already. While she may not be ready to date, one can imagine she’s distancing herself from Thomas D’Agostino so she can heal her wounds. It is quite possible that D’Agostino is continuing his bachelor lifestyle and Luann will have to deal with reports of him being out with other women.

What do you think of Luann de Lesseps’ tweet about family being everything? Do you think she’s sending a message to Thomas, as she has previously used Twitter to slam him and his behavior after learning the truth about his cheating?

