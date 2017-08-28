Caitlyn Jenner ‘Disappointed’ With Kardashians, Not Speaking Amid Feud

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her feud with the Kardashian clan while revealing that she’s “disappointed” with her former family members and actually hasn’t spoken to any of them in months.

The former Olympian — who was married to Kris Jenner for 24 years before they divorced in 2015 — revealed during a recent interview that, although she still speaks with her two daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she’s no longer in contact with their half-sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, or their mom Kris.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really talk to them,” Caitlyn said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars during a recent radio interview with Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show (per MTV News), telling the hosts that “the relationship on the Kardashian side has been strained” as of late.

As for when she last properly spoke to her former wife and stepchildren, the Secrets of My Life author admitted that she hasn’t talked to any of them “in months and months and months.”

“I’m just disappointed in a lot of ways,” Caitlyn continued of her relationship with the famous family, but noted that she has managed to maintain a strong relationship with her two biological daughters Kendall and Kylie — even though her relationship with her former stepchildren is pretty strained and almost non-existent right now.

“I’ve tried desperately to make sure that my relationship with my two daughters Kendall and Kylie has stayed strong,” she said during the new interview. She also revealed that she had seen Kylie the day prior and has also been out to dinner with Kendall that night.

Notably, the Kardashian clan have made no secret of the fact that they’re not exactly happy with Caitlyn as the drama really boiled over following the release of the former Olympian’s tell-all memoir, Secrets of My Life.

Kim Kardashian dished on the drama during an appearance on The View earlier this year, where she admitted that she felt Caitlyn was disrespectful to her mother with some of the suggestions she made about their more than two decade long marriage in the book.

“I was a little shocked by her putting things out there that just weren’t true or didn’t make sense or were hurtful,” Kim said about the drama on the daytime talk show. “I feel like, at the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship, and you just have to have some respect for it.”

Kendall also called out Caitlyn during a scene on Keeping up with the Kardashians. The Victoria’s Secret model even went as far as to call her “insane” and claimed that many of the things she said in the book were allegedly fabrications and lies about the KUWTK clan.

“She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but those are the kids that you raised, if you have a problem with them — you raised them,” Kendall hit back while discussing the book with her mom Kris during a scene on the reality show that aired in June.

“That’s makes no sense to me,” she said. “It’s insane mom, that’s insane!”

Caitlyn’s latest confessions about her “strained” relationship with her former family members comes just days after Hollywood Life reported that she and Kris found themselves having a seriously awkward run-in while out in Malibu.

The site claimed that they both saw each other across the room while out to dinner at Nobu restaurant on August 23, but alleged that neither spoke to the other.

The outlet also revealed that they supposedly had palpable tension as they attempted to ignore one another.

