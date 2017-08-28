Adam Lind’s Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Halbur Is Married [Photos]

Adam Lind’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Halbur, the father of his 3-year-old daughter Paislee, tied the knot over the weekend.

After years of dating Joseph Leonard, Taylor Halbur said “I do” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and shared a couple of photos from her wedding with her many fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday, August 27.

In one photo, which Adam Lind’s former partner captioned, “My Forever,” she and her new husband posed for a closeup in their wedding attire. Then, in her second photo, Taylor Halbur was seen sitting down with her daughter laying on top of her lap.

“Yesterday was perfect,” Taylor Halbur wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post.

According to a report by Starcasm on August 27, Taylor Halbur and Joseph Leonard began dating one another in late 2014, about one year after Halbur welcomed her first child with Adam Lind. Then, in July of last year, Leonard proposed to the reality star.

While not much is know about Taylor Halbur’s life at home with Joseph Leonard, the outlet said that Halbur’s social media feed makes it clear that Leonard is a very present stepdad to Paislee. In fact, the outlet said that Paislee has a “joyful bond” with her mother’s new husband and noted that Halbur and Leonard also have a great bond.

Taylor Halbur is the second Adam Lind ex to tie the knot in the past year.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, the mother of Adam Lind’s oldest daughter got married in October.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot on October 1, 2016 after about two years of dating. Then, months later, Houska, who was pregnant at the time of their wedding, gave birth to their first child, son Watson Cole DeBoer.

To see more of Adam Lind’s family and co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Adam Lind/Instagram]