Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff brought their 3-month-old son, Jackson, to Disneyland in California over the weekend. The family of three enjoyed some fun and excitement, going on a couple of rides and what not. When Jackson wasn’t sleeping, he certainly had a lot to look at!

On Sunday night, Tori posted some additional photos of their Disney day to her Instagram story — and even captured the very first time that her baby boy met Mickey Mouse! Tori is a huge Disney fan, so this moment was extra special for her. The photo showed Zach carrying baby J up to meet Mickey, and while Jackson wasn’t even looking in Mickey’s direction, it was still really awesome. In fact, Tori labeled the photo a “highlight” of their day (and maybe even their whole trip).

After an exciting day on the park, Tori posted some pictures of her son sleeping. She got him a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal, which he was seen clutching onto as he snoozed the night away.

On Monday morning, Tori posted a round-up of photos from the trip, sharing more memories with fans. She, Zach, and Jackson got a great picture with Mickey Mouse that is absolutely frame-worthy.

Check out a couple of Zach, Tori, and Jackson’s Disney photos below.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tori and Zach Roloff jumped on a plane last week and headed to California with their newborn son. They did a tour at the Walt Disney Studios, spend some time in Catalina Island, and then headed to Disneyland with their little guy.

Tori couldn’t resist bringing her son to Disney on their California trip (even though she said she “promised” Zach it wouldn’t turn into a Disney trip!). Sunday was definitely a special day for the Roloff family — and Tori admitted that she cried as she left the park! Jackson may still be too young to remember this trip, but these are memories that Zach and Tori will have forever (plus, there are always pictures).

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]