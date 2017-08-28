‘Friends’ News: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry Don’t Get Along, Don’t Speak At All

Everyone has been hoping for a big Friends reunion considering that all of the other shows are coming back. Now, it turns out that this might not be as easy as some of the other shows because rumors are that Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry don’t get along. Radar Online shared the details of what a source had to say about it all.

A source is speaking out and said that Jen doesn’t want anything bad to happen to Matthew, but she just has zero desire to socialize with him at all. The source went on to explain that she tried to keep in touch with him after the show but quickly realized that they didn’t have anything in common with each other.

Fans know that Matthew Perry has been through his issues with drug and alcohol abuse over the years. While they were filming Friends, nobody knew that he was dealing with this, but Matthew even said he showed up so hungover at times that he couldn’t work. This had to make things difficult for everyone on set.

Last month, when Matthew Perry was celebrating his birthday, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston were off doing their own thing. It looks like now that Friends is over, they have all moved on to start doing their own thing. Matthew Perry was also not even invited to her wedding. The source said that Matthew feels like she is a snob and more focused on money nowadays.

The fans of Friends really do hope that a reunion will happen, but so far, it isn’t looking that way. Several others are getting those including one from Roseanne that is coming soon. It would be great if Friends even came back for a small reunion movie, but don’t count on it. One Tree Hill recently talked about doing just a movie instead of the entire series coming back. Some shows like That’s So Raven did a new show, with the same concept.

Justin Theroux could have been on Friends with wife Jennifer Aniston: https://t.co/8Jqzyip1BA pic.twitter.com/kn2U7tpcsw — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) August 19, 2017

Are you shocked to hear that Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston don’t get along? Do you feel like a Friends reunion will ever happen? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

Never forget the "Windows 95 Video Guide" hosted by Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston pic.twitter.com/I3XeCD36bT — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 24, 2017

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]