Javi Marroquin Slammed For Supporting Domestic Abuser: Fans Draw Parallel To His Marriage

Javi Marroquin has been keeping somewhat silent since his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, gave birth to her third son recently. When the Teen Mom 2 star found out about her being pregnant just one month after a judge finalized their divorce, he was angry. He felt she was moving on way too fast and he was furious that she would do such a thing. There was a big misconception that the marriage ended because Javi wanted more children and she didn’t, so fans got mad at her for getting pregnant. Many fans of Teen Mom 2 felt she had lied to him about their relationship.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he’s focusing on his friends and on sports. This weekend, Marroquin followed along as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor had their big fight in Vegas. He revealed on Twitter that he was too lazy to go out and watch the fight, so he paid to gain access at home. When the fight was over, he offered up some training advice, but many took his advice to be a life lesson. One person even compared his tweet to his marriage.

“They always told me… emotions and energy will always win the first few minutes. Smarts and talent will always take over #50-0,” Javi revealed on Twitter, clearly referencing the fight that took place over the weekend, to which one fan wrote back, “Sort of like your marriage.. Kail 3 and 0.”

Lincoln has been asking to go to work with me for weeks… today he was able to and so did his big brother ???????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Perhaps fans are comparing his marriage to Kailyn as she can be emotional on Twitter. She may be able to win the battles with her emotional tweets, but his decision to not get upset about things and just stay cool may win in the long run. While he is talking about the fight between Mayweather and McGregor, it’s clear that his advice may be applicable in other aspects of his life. Ever since his wife Kailyn gave birth, he hasn’t said anything to her on social media. For a while, the two were cordial and they didn’t slam on another. Instead, they would clarify rumors for fans. At the time, they didn’t mind tweeting one another. It is possible that Marroquin feels awkward these days, as his ex-wife is now the mother to a third baby and is having some relationship issues with Chris Lopez. One can imagine he doesn’t want to get involved.

Lately I feel so out of my character… thoughts too deep to go work 'em out with a therapist…me and Uncle Gunz ???????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Other fans also commented on the tweet, revealing that he should not be supporting a domestic abuser. Fans are pointing to reports that Floyd Mayweather has been labeled as a wife beater. Perhaps fans also believe that there was abuse in his marriage, as Marroquin had a PFA placed against him. Luckily for him, keeping silent has worked well. Javi Marroquin may not be in the headlines these days, but his name is about to surface again as he is starring in Marriage Bootcamp with Kailyn. Apparently, he still wants to make it work with Lowry, even though she hooked up with his best friend. One can imagine he isn’t happy about this news and he may be questioning who he can trust.

What do you think of Javi Marroquin’s tweet about the boxing match? Are you surprised that fans are making parallels between the fight and his marriage, even though he’s not talking about his ex-wife?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]