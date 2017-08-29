Angelina Jolie Steps Out Smiling With Kids, Enjoying Lunch And Laser Tag Amid New Brad Pitt Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt used to be spotted frequently with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. But ever since the bombshell that Angelina and Brad were splitting, it’s only Jolie who has been seen in public with one or more of the kids. From a trip to Target to a visit to Disneyland, Angelina has been seen frequently this summer stepping out with some of her youngsters.

Lunch And Laser Tag

Once again, Jolie decided that the heat of summer wouldn’t prevent her from wearing what has become her trademark black-hued style as she was seen stepping out with the kids, noted the Mirror. And even though it was a warm day, she headed outdoors to Hollywood with the youngsters rather than to the air-conditioned tranquility of an upscale mall. The publication speculated that Angelina might have been trying to help her kids get out their excess energy.

“Angelina Jolie may have been trying to tire out her small army of children over the weekend.”

In addition to gathering up some of her own children for the exciting adventure, the 42-year-old actress even took some of her kids’ friends on the excursion around Los Angeles. The outing included a feast at lunchtime.

After sharing lunch as a group, Jolie may have noticed that just meandering around southern California wasn’t doing the trick to get out the excess energy for which kids are known. So Angelina headed off with her flock for an energetic game of laser tag for everyone.

Angelina Jolie Sports Billowing Black Frock

In most of her public appearances with the kids, Jolie has been seen in long, flowing dresses, with variations including a tunic over pants. On the laser tag excursion, she opted for a variation on that style, wearing a loosely fitting, billowing black dress. Throughout the summer, the actress has earned praise for her success in carrying off such tricky styles.

Angelina Jolie nailed the tricky dress-over-pants look. https://t.co/O7kCCeKPcq — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) August 23, 2017

Kids aren’t known for relaxing and being content to chat over a leisurely meal. It seems that is true for Angelina’s brood as well. Apparently, some of the kids were so eager to get back outdoors that they didn’t even finish their lunches.

As a result of the youngsters’ refusal to enjoy a leisurely lunch and clean their plates, Jolie was spotted toting a brown bag of leftover food from their feast. To keep her energized, the actress sipped on a carry-out cup of coffee.

The Mirror noted that Angelina’s most recent excursion with the children comes amid renewed speculation that she and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, might reunite.

Brad Pitt Reunion Rumors Return

However, this isn’t the first time that rumors that Pitt and Jolie would rekindle their romance have soared and then quietly died away after the initial tabloid headlines. Ever since Brad and Angelina shocked the world about a year ago with the news of their split after more than 10 supposedly romantic years, rumblings of reunions have occurred.

This time around claims range between so-called sources insisting that the divorce is on hold to quotes from alleged insiders contending that the split will never be legally finalized.

However, Pitt himself may have offered a hint about his views on his relationship with Jolie in his recent GQ interview.

“If you love someone, set them free…It means to love without ownership.”

The actor admitted that the quote was meaningless to him until now.

Insider Reacts To Rekindled Romance Rumors

As for the new round of rumors that a rekindled romance is possible, Celebrity Insider quoted a source who denied those Brangelina claims. Although Brad and Angelina reportedly are committed to co-parenting, there’s a big gap between raising the kids and healing the romance.

Instead of focusing on mending the rift, the source stated that Pitt is prioritizing the kids. He reportedly has decided to establish “the best relationship possible” with Jolie to make their children’s lives better.

As for why it’s only Angelina who has been seen in public with the kids in their post-split world, the insider revealed that Brad enjoys having the kids visit him. The children play at the skate park and “love it when they’re with their dad,” added the source.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]