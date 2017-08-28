Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Split: Were The ‘Bachelor’ Stars Pretending To Be Together The Whole Time?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are officially over. The couple just announced the end of their engagement, six months after falling in love on The Bachelor. Were they pretending to love each other the entire time?

Viall proposed during the season finale of The Bachelor with a ring worth over $100,000. According to Radar Online, the couple moved to Los Angeles following the engagement and spent a lot of time together. Problems, however, arose after Viall decided to participate on Dancing with the Stars. In fact, sources claim that Grimaldi was constantly present on set and had a lot of trust issues. It isn’t clear if these issues led to the split, but their relationship only lasted five months after the finale.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” Viall and Grimaldi shared. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

The biggest question that remains is whether Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were sincere during their time on The Bachelor. According to Bustle, there were plenty of clues that indicated Viall’s romance with Grimaldi was doomed from the start.

Most fans were genuinely surprised when Viall handed Grimaldi his final rose last season. Not only did they exhibit bad chemistry on the show, but Viall’s intentions were constantly being questioned. Suspicions that something was amiss were seemingly confirmed during the After the Final Rose special. As fans will recall, the two looked absolutely unhappy during the episode and shared more than one awkward moment.

Although Grimaldi defended their relationship soon after, the pair revealed that they were not planning the wedding. Instead, Viall admitted that he and Grimaldi were still feeling each other out and didn’t want to rush into anything. If that was true, then why did Viall propose to Grimaldi in the first place?

To make things worse, Viall’s motivations for being on the show were placed under the spotlight. Viall has been a part of two seasons of The Bachelorette and one year of Bachelor in Paradise. He was the runner up twice on The Bachelorette but seemed to have found love in Mexico with Jen Saviano. That romance, however, ended after Viall accepted a spot on The Bachelor.

There’s no telling if Viall and Grimaldi were faking it for the cameras, but the abrupt end to their romance is definitely questionable.

