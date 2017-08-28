Farrah Abraham And Daughter Sophia Attend The VMAs As Simon Saran Hints At ‘Teen Mom OG’ Return?

Farrah Abraham and her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, attended last night’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

As the ladies and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and Amber Portwood, begin production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham took her only child to the event at the Forum and sported outfits that seemed to have a space inspiration.

Farrah Abraham is known for her unconventional red carpet looks, and earlier this year, during the MTV Movie Awards, she came under fire for wearing a Bollywood-inspired top and matching skirt. As fans may recall, Abraham and her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, teased the look on their Instagram pages prior to the event and afterward, Abraham was faced with backlash from fans who believed she had no business wearing the ensemble.

In response to the backlash, however, Farrah Abraham told TooFab that she was not at all concerned about the backlash involved in her Bollywood outfit.

While Farrah Abraham’s most recent red carpet look may be unconventional, it doesn’t appear to be controversial, and when it comes to her daughter, she appeared to have great fun with her outfit, which included a skirt and glasses.

During the event, which was hosted by singer Katy Perry, Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, were seated beside Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, of Teen Mom 2. Behind them were Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Brittany DeJesus, and Dr. Drew Pinsky.

In other Farrah Abraham news, the reality star and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, recently traveled with one another to Tulum, Mexico. As fans may have seen on Twitter and Instagram, both parties shared photos and videos of themselves at the location, but none of their photos included one another.

As for the possibility of Simon Saran filming for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, there appears to be a slight chance. Earlier this week, he included the Teen Mom OG hashtag in one of his tweets.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]