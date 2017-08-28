Chip And Joanna Gaines Headed For A Split? ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Reveal Major Cracks In Their Marriage

HGTV power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines have found huge success in recent years with their show Fixer Upper. However, with fame and success often comes a downside. And recently, that’s exactly what the couple has had to deal with.

Rumors of a split, bad business dealings, religious controversy, and a possible exit from their TV show have surrounded the couple over the past year. But, the couple remains together and just as successful as ever.

He writes, “‘Your business is a joke!’ she yelled. ‘All these people are… demanding to be paid, and there’s no money! You have three days to get back to Texas, or this relationship is over.’ Her tone made it clear that she was not playin’. My heart broke.”

Joanna Gaines gave Chip another chance, and even though their first year of marriage was tough, they made it through. Now, the couple is stronger than ever. When rumors of a possible divorce hit social media, Chip took to Twitter on August 4 and simply said, “Won’t ever happen. You can take that to the bank.”

But rumors of a possible split aren’t the only thing the couple has had to deal with. The parents of four have also dealt with a headline-making lawsuit from former business partners and claims Joanna was leaving her hit HGTV show to start her own line of beauty products.

On top of that, the devoutly Christian couple, who are graduates of Baylor University, came under fire because of their church affiliation. According to In Touch Weekly, they are members of Waco’s Antioch Community Church, who has a pastor that has spoken against homosexuality and gay marriage. He also believes in conversion therapy, a discredited and controversial practice.

When Chip finally spoke about the controversy in a blog post, saying “disagreement is not the same thing as hate,” he seemed to dodge the question. To many, his response felt like a cop-out. But, the reality TV star claimed that the pair “refused to be baited.”

Despite the ups and downs, Chip and Joanna Gaines and their Magnolia brand continue to be a success and remain a fixture in their hometown of Waco, Texas, and on HGTV.

