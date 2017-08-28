Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind Murdered, Body Found In North Dakota River

The disappearance of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind has been highly publicized. She went missing from her apartment on August 19. Everything was still intact, including her car being in the parking lot. LaFontaine-Greywind was eight months pregnant, and her family believed that she didn’t just wander off. Over the course of the last nine days, police in North Dakota have been looking for the young woman and following all of the leads they could.

Just a few days after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind disappeared, a newborn baby was discovered in an upstairs apartment in the same building where she vanished. Police arrested the neighbors and charged them with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. It is being said that everything the male and female neighbors told police indicated the little baby girl was the daughter of LaFontaine-Greywind.

There had been hopes that the woman would be found in the coming days alive, but that is no longer the case. According to People, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind was discovered by kayakers wrapped in plastic and hung from a log in a North Dakota river. Police are reportedly looking into a nearby farm as the place where the murder may have taken place. As of right now, the only thing confirmed was that Savanna was found dead.

Please RT. Progress on the Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind Missing Person Case. #FindSavanna pic.twitter.com/9wl7C8YxEP — Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) August 24, 2017

William Henry Hoehn and Brooke Lynne Crews are the two suspects in custody. The police alluded to the face that the suspects gave them enough information to speculate the newborn baby girl belonged to Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind. The two would not comment on her whereabouts, and as of this morning, both remain in jail. It is unclear what their motive was, but some speculation has been that the couple may have wanted a baby and thought that this would solve their problem.

Recap of key events in Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind casehttps://t.co/qctGoUR1jh pic.twitter.com/CAJYr0Q6s1 — WDAY TV News (@WDAYnews) August 26, 2017

The condition of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind has not been addressed by police as of this writing. There are plenty of questions surrounding how she was found and how the baby was born. Her disappearance happened a week before her body was found, and the baby was roughly 2-days-old when she was discovered with William Henry Hoehn and Brooke Lynne Crews. The coming days will offer more insight into what happened to Savanna and hopefully why it all happened. As her mother and brother mourn her loss and figure out how to carry on with what is believed to be her daughter, they will be faced with the reality that their daughter and sister was murdered in cold blood.

