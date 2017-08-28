Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Hopes To Cash In On Their Potential Divorce?

Ryan Edwards’ wife appears to be focused on money as she and the Teen Mom OG star continue to face rumors of an impending split.

Following a report which suggested that Mackenzie Standifer had attempted to convince the network to pay for her and her friends to go on a vacation and film her as she coped with Ryan Edwards’ Tinder scandal, Standifer has taken to Instagram in what seems to be an attempt to make money off her and Edwards’ drama.

“Have you guys heard of [The Queen Pegasus’] new Lash Elixir Kit?!” Mackenzie Standifer asked her fans and followers on Instagram over the weekend, also adding that the product was just launched.

In the caption of a video clip, which featured Ryan Edwards’ wife showing off her thick eyelashes, Standifer said that she saw her fellow reality star Kim Kardashian using the product and had to have it. Shortly thereafter, she was berated by several fans who slammed her for using Ryan Edwards for money and others who called her a “gold digger.”

One person even suggested that Mackenzie Standifer had been forced to make money on social media after possibly being kicked off of Teen Mom OG due to the possible end of her marriage to Ryan Edwards.

At the end of last week, a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that Ryan Edwards had allegedly left their home and blocked Mackenzie Standifer from contacting him. The outlet also claimed that Edwards had told members of the MTV film crew that he was planning on filing for divorce from his wife of just three months.

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in May of this year but at the time, the longtime reality star appeared to be in no shape to make such a major life decision and was eventually called out by Standifer for allegedly taking Xanax.

Ryan Edwards and the cast of Teen Mom OG, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 7.

