Kim Kardashian Slammed As A ‘Poor Replacement’ For ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Co-Hosting Stint

Kim Kardashian joined Ryan Seacrest on ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan this morning (August 28) as she sat in for Kelly Ripa, and her appearance on the morning show certainly had viewers talking.

Fans were quick to throw in their two cents regarding Kim’s hosting abilities as the show (which was pre-recorded) aired across the East Coast. However, it’s safe to say not everyone who tuned in was exactly loving the reality star taking over from Kelly.

“@KimKardashian is filling in for Kelly this morning and my week has never got off to a worse start. How’s your Monday?” @DanChiaofalome wrote while watching the show.

Another Twitter user claimed that she had “no personality” as a host and was about as interesting as watching paint dry.

“I look forward to #KellyandRyan on my days off but my opinion of the show just plummeted with Kim Kardashian as a guest co host. #vomit,” @frankholesmom then added.

Others claimed that they were turning the show off after seeing Kylie Jenner’s big sister in the place of Kelly, who has co-hosted the series for the past 16 years since she joined Regis Philbin back in 2001.

“The quickest way to get me not to watch @LiveKellyRyan is have Kim host with Ryan!” @Pat1072 wrote during the opening segment.

They then referred to her as being “a POOR Kelly replacement” on the social media site.

Other fans called out the star for repeatedly touching her hair during the first segment, where she and Ryan chatted about her personal life as the ABC series aired from New York City.

However, it wasn’t all bad news for North and Saint’s mom. Some fans made it known that they actually enjoyed her stint on the morning show as she chatted to country star Kellie Pickler and former Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane.

“YAAAAAAAAAAAS what a great surprise, I didn’t know @KimKardashian was hosting LIVE!” @sarahwalka tweeted after tuning in to see Kim sitting alongside Ryan for the day and filling the temporarily vacant seat.

Another fan praised the star for her turn as a host, which was actually the mom of two’s second-time guest co-hosting the show as she previously sat alongside Kelly for an episode back in 2012.

“I’m watching now..! Kim has a lot of talent.. She’s doing Great. BRAVO Kim,” they tweeted out of Kanye West’s wife, while another claimed that seeing her sitting beside Ryan was actually “making their morning.”

It was announced that Kim would be temporarily taking over from Kelly during the morning show earlier this month, after which some fans of the long-running chat show made it known they weren’t exactly looking forward to seeing the reality star sitting alongside Ryan for a full hour.

A number of less than impressed fans even threatened to boycott the ABC show after hearing of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s involvement.

Of course, Kim and Ryan go way back when it comes to their friendship. The host actually created and still co-produces the family’s E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which first started airing on the celebrity network a decade ago.

