‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Lives On Luxury Boat, To Move To Bahamas?

After leaving Alaskan Bush People last year, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown reportedly purchased a luxury boat. A document showed that Bam Bam got the boat named Osprey I from its owner in Charleston in South Carolina.

Radar Online posted a photo of a document, which revealed that in November of last year, Bam Bam bought a boat from Ell And CH Investments. His girlfriend, Allison Kagan, was photographed on the boat. According to the outlet, the Alaskan Bush People star told the owner that he wants to go to the Bahamas to restore the boat. However, the boat turned out to be partially gutted, so they moved it to a dock in Cooper Marina in Charleston, South Carolina. A source said that the boat is still docked there, as Bam Bam does not seem to know how to restore it. Built in 1986, the Osprey I used to be called Mark Twain. It measures about 100 feet, Radar Online reported.

Bam Bam left Alaskan Bush People in Season 6 to pursue his romance with Allison, a former producer of the family’s TV show. Back then, Allison’s identity was kept secret, but the second-eldest son of Ami and Billy Brown had fallen “head over heels” in love with her, according to People. He moved to the “lower 48,” but he said that he hopes to blend their lives together and bring her back with him to Alaska.

There have been rumors that Bam Bam and Allison have already gotten married, which the family and the show have not officially confirmed.

In a post on Twitter, he shared a photo of Allison and Ami, and the caption reads, “So grateful for my girlfriend Alli. I’m blessed that she is here with my family. She and my mom are truly inspiring. Love conquers all.”

This seems to quash the rumors of their marriage as Bam Bam only referred to Kagan as his girlfriend instead of a wife.

Bam Bam returns to Alaskan Bush People in Season 7 after the family received the news that mom Ami has stage 3B lung cancer. He rushed to Southern California, where the Browns have relocated while Ami was being tested. He shared that seeing how thin his mom is and how she is such pain hit him really hard.

Billy was pleased to see his “solid confidante” back.

“Having Bam here, it helps me, personally, a lot. With Bam, I can have deep one-on-one type conversations,” he said.

Since then, Bam Bam and Allison have reportedly stayed with the Browns. They also joined the family on their road trip to Colorado to see the place where they can build a new Browntown.

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is said to be in the works, but this is yet to be confirmed.

