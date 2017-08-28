A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Game Could Be Coming From ‘Skyrim’ Developer Bethesda, Per Target Listing

As Season 7 of Game of Thrones wrapped up Sunday evening, a new rumor appears about a possible new game being developed by Bethesda Softworks, makers of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. A rather innocuous retail listing points to something set in Westeros from the noted open-world role-playing developer.

A NeoGAF user discovered a listing on Target’s website that is devoid of everything but the title: “Bethesda: Game of Thrones.” No further details are hinted at.

Bethesda Game Studios has been secretive about what it is currently working on. The developer is in the midst of porting Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch and VR along with Fallout 4 to the VR, but there are also two new projects it is undertaking.

Studio Director Todd Howard gave a hint for the two projects during an interview with IGN at DICE 2017 this past February. He called “kind of different, but still the kind of game people would associate with us.”

One of those projects is trademarked as “Starfield” and is expected to be the first of the two to be developed and released. The Target listing gives credence to rumors that Game of Thrones will be the follow-up release.

This puts the release of Elder Scrolls 6 to sometime afterward.

Video games based on the world created by George R.R. Martin have been attempted before. Game of Thrones: Genesis was released to the PC in 2011 as a low-scoring strategy title meant to weave the political intrigue into historical past battles. Meanwhile, an action-adventure title simply called Game of Thrones was published by Atlus and Focus Home Interactive in 2012, also to low review scores.

Telltale’s Game of Thrones episodic choice and consequences series from 2014 is the most recent attempt and was met with mixed reviews despite featuring key cameos from characters like Tyrion and Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, plus Ramsay Bolton as the main villain. The second season of episodes is currently in development, as revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

There has also been some exceptionally well-done Game of Thrones mods to existing games like Crusader Kings 2 and Mount & Blade: Warband.

What has been missing is a true attempt at AAA Game of Thrones video game. Bethesda Game Studio has the cash to pull off the Westeros setting and the dragons but the real trick will be capturing the tense interactions between characters and the intrigue of houses plotting and scheming against other houses.

What do you think of the possibility of Bethesda Game Studios developing a Game of Thrones video game? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]