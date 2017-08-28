Brangelina Divorce Getting Uglier, Might Get Nastier While Dad Jon Voight Joins ‘Team Jolie’

Angelina Jolie has reunited with her father, Jon Voight, who once said that she had “serious mental problems.” The news comes as Jolie is preparing for her divorce from Brad Pitt. According to an insider, the divorce is “getting uglier” day by day.

Angelina had a bitter clash with her father, who openly badmouthed her. However, resolving issues with him might be a trick. According to the insider, this might be a master move by the actress to have the upper hand in the ensuing legal battle with Brad Pitt.

Jolie was spotted with her 78-year-old father, who had so far been estranged, at Color Me Mine ceramics studio in Los Angeles. The Salt actress was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, on August 12.

According to the source, Brangelina’s divorce is all set to get ugly. As the source claims, the legal battle between the celebrity couple might get even nastier with time.

“It’ll probably get nastier.”

The insider told Radar Online that the primary dispute would be the custody of their kids. While Jolie would like to have full custody of the kids, Pitt would not like it. Voight’s entry to “Team Jolie” might favor Angelina during the divorce procedure, the insider claims.

“She’s totally outsmarted Brad by getting Jon on her side.”

Interestingly enough, it was Brad Pitt who asked his wife to end the dispute with her father. However, she did not pay any heed to his advice. According to reports, Brad and Jon are good friends. Jolie was apparently thinking of banning the two from her funeral as they were very close to each other.

Now, the insider claims that she has realized it would not be smart to do so. Instead, she preferred to have her dad on her side and strengthen her army against Brad Pitt.

This update might confuse fans who have been hoping to see Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie back together in 2017. There have been reports suggesting that the couple might reunite.

Hollywood Life previously reported that an insider claimed Angelina was regretting her decision to end the marriage with Pitt. The 42-year-old actress has apparently been giving second thoughts about her marriage.

However, the same source revealed that Brad might not be interested in getting back together. He was hurt when Jolie formally accused him of being an abusive father to the kids. The wound has not yet been healed, which is why he does not want to give Jolie another chance, the source revealed.

