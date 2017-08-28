‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Poses In Swimsuit After Weight Loss; See The Instagram Photo

Shannon Beador recently claimed to have lost 15 pounds and over the weekend, she showed off her weight loss progress on Instagram.

As the mother of three continues to share her weight struggles with viewers of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador has been chronicling her journey on Instagram and allowing fans to watch her body change for the better.

In her latest photo, which also included her three daughters, Shannon Beador was seen posing in what appeared to be a river and told fans that her girls finally got her in the water during a girls afternoon.

A short time prior, Shannon Beador and her three children posed at a restaurant that they also took a photo at 10 years ago. In the caption of her two images, the first of which was taken in 2007, Beador told her fans and followers that while the bench they were seated on had been replaced, they enjoyed a family dinner date at the same restaurant one decade prior.

While Shannon Beador didn’t reveal where she and her family were when the photos were taken, she did write, “aloha,” in one of the image’s captions, which seems to suggest that she and her husband David treated their children to a Hawaiian vacation.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Although Shannon Beador may be currently on vacation, her efforts to lose weight haven’t been halted and at the end of last week, she told her fans and followers that she had enjoyed a spin class with her husband before having breakfast in “paradise.”

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Earlier this month, while appearing on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Shannon Beador revealed that she has lost 15 of the 40 pounds she gained after filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 last year.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]