‘Teen Mom New Jersey’ Announced: Spin-Off Will Air On MTV This Fall

The Teen Mom franchise is getting yet another spin-off. MTV has officially announced a new series titled Teen Mom New Jersey, and the show will premiere on the network this fall.

According to MTV, they’re officially announcing all of the upcoming shows returning this fall to their lineup. The network revealed that Teen Mom 2, Siesta Key, and Ridiculousness would be coming back, as well as a new season of their hit dating series, Are You The One? Meanwhile, they’re introducing their new shows as well, which includes Teen Mom New Jersey, a Catfish spin-off titled Catfish: Trolls, a new installment of The Challenge, and the return of shows like TRL and Unplugged.

As many fans know, rumors of a Teen Mom spin-off have been running wild for months, with the new stars of the franchise spotted filming in New Jersey. However, fans didn’t imagine that all of the girls would be from the same home state, or that the series could have a bit of a Real Housewives vibe, where the girls interact with one another on a regular basis.

Not much is known about Teen Mom New Jersey at the moment. The show has been announced to be airing in the fall, but the cast members and the synopsis for the series have yet to be revealed by MTV. The show already has an official Facebook page that reveals that “The Teen Mom family is getting bigger,” and urges fans to “get ready for the premiere of Teen Mom NJ this fall on MTV.”

In the comment section, the fan reaction was mixed when it came to the Teen Mom spin-off. Fans also speculated about whether or not MTV would be moving into other states to film other teen mothers if the New Jersey series did well, comparing the new series to The Real Housewives, which follows groups of women who interact with one another, and often cause a ton of drama for the cameras. More details are expected to be released about Teen Mom New Jersey in the coming days.

Get excited for NEW episodes of #TeenMom2, the premiere of #TeenMomNJ + SO much more this fall on @MTV! ???? https://t.co/ZRuZjIF0mA — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) August 28, 2017

What are your thoughts on the new Teen Mom spin-off set in New Jersey? Will you watch the show?

[Featured Image by MTV Television Network]