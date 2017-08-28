Leah Messer Attends The VMAs With Briana DeJesus [Photos]

Leah Messer and several members of the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts, including Briana DeJesus and her sister, Brittany, attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night in Inglewood, California.

Although it is unclear whether or not Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus, the newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast, walked the red carpet alongside their fellow reality stars, including Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans, and Amber Portwood, they did share photos from inside the event.

“Let’s do this,” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of her first photo, which featured the reality star posing in someone’s vehicle en route to the awards show.

Leah Messer then shared two additional photos of herself inside of The Forum, where the event was held. In the first of the two images, Messer was seen posing alongside her hairstylist. In the second, she and the DeJesus sisters were seen standing together.

As Leah Messer revealed in the caption of her photo with the DeJesus sisters, she had a great time seated beside the ladies and enjoyed meeting them both for the very first time. She also shared numerous photos of herself and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, on Snapchat.

Leah Messer didn’t usually attend red carpet events but this year, she’s attended two so far. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Messer attended the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.

In other Leah Messer news, the reality star and her first husband, Corey Simms, have recently decided to allow their 7-year-old daughter Ali to receive help at school. Earlier this month, Messer revealed that her child’s teacher recommended Ali be given an aide to help her through the second grade and while Messer didn’t initially want to single her child out, she and Simms ultimately realized it was in Ali’s best interest to have some help.

To see more of Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

