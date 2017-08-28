Prince Harry Reportedly Plans ‘Fairy-Tale’ Way To Charm Meghan Markle: A-List Star To Design Wedding Dress

At the height of her golden years, Princess Diana was described as a “fairy-tale” princess living a charmed life. Now Diana’s son Prince Harry is involved in his own enchanted romance, complete with a future princess, Meghan Markle. As rumors of Harry’s and Meghan’s engagement and wedding plans soar, the prince reportedly has planned the perfect way to sweep his leading lady off her feet. Harry even has found a superstar to design Markle’s wedding dress, according to a new report.

Wedding Plans Blossom

Although there has been no official royal palace confirmation that the prince and Meghan are engaged, wedding plans are reportedly blossoming. According to Yahoo, Harry even has found an A-list star to design Markle’s wedding dress.

It’s only been a few weeks since rumors soared that the prince had proposed to Meghan. Harry reportedly chose to go the traditional route by bending down on one knee to ask her to wed, noted Yahoo.

“Prince Harry…only reportedly got down on one knee and popped the question to Meghan Markle a few weeks ago but…wedding plans are in full mode.”

To make sure that Markle dons her dream wedding gown, the prince reportedly has been urging famed designer Victoria Beckham to create the dress. A source quoted by Yahoo revealed that Meghan is willing to get Victoria’s help in crafting the most beautiful gown imaginable for her walk down the aisle.

Prince Harry Wants Victoria Beckham To Design Gown

Victoria and David Beckham are known as family friends. As a result, Harry is reportedly doing all he can to have the famous designer help the 36-year-old Suits actress with her dream wedding dress. The prince reportedly is enthusiastic about playing a role in creating a bespoke dress for Meghan, said the insider.

“[Prince Harry] just feels it would mean a lot to have a close friend like Victoria involved in such an important part of the wedding.”

As a result, Harry is “incredibly excited” as he gets involved in the wedding plans, including Beckham as the wedding dress designer, added the source. While the prince and Markle have kept much of their romance private, Victoria and her athletic husband, David Beckham, frequently are seen with their pals Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple even attended William’s and Kate’s wedding, leading to speculation that they also will participate in some way in Harry’s and Meghan’s big day.

What Kind Of Wedding Dress Will Meghan Markle Choose?

Fashion watchers will want to know the details on what kind of wedding dress Markle will select. With Victoria’s help, will Meghan go with a classic gown with a sweeping train, or will Prince Harry’s sweetheart opt for a cutting-edge style?

Markle offered a clue when she talked about the wedding gown that she wore in the role of her character Rachel Zane in Suits. Meghan confessed that the dress worn by Rachel was not her “personal style,” describing herself as much more “relaxed” than the character she portrays and dropping a hint about her dream wedding dress.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist.”

However, Victoria Beckham may want to take notes on what else Markle revealed about her wedding dress preferences. Prince Harry’s girlfriend admitted that she is drawn to wedding gowns that are “whimsical or subtly romantic.”

How To Sweep Your Leading Lady Off Her Feet

Lovers of romance will appreciate the way that Harry has succeeded in sweeping his leading lady off her feet with his “fairy-tale” plans, noted Now To Love.

As the prince and his girlfriend wrap up their romantic three-week African holiday, they’ve reportedly done everything from visiting one of the seven “natural wonders” of the world to glamping (camping with a touch of glamour). And despite those rumors that the lovebirds are already engaged, the publication claims that Harry has not yet proposed.

As a result, now is the perfect time for the “fairy-tale ending” to their holiday of a proposal, noted the publication.

“Avid royal fans are hoping Harry will follow his brother’s suit by popping the question while they’re on holiday.”

If Prince Harry does follow in Prince William’s footsteps with his proposal, it will be a true story of romance.

Prince Harry May Propose Just Like Prince William

Marie Claire revealed that William proposed to Kate Middleton during a holiday vacation in Kenya. He reportedly got down on one knee to pop the question.

In an interview, William explained that he frequently daydreams, and Africa is one of his favorite places to contemplate. Kate understood the romance involved in an African proposal.

“[Kate] understands what it means to me being in Africa, and my love of conservation,” explained William. “I just knew I wanted it to feel comfortable where I did it.”

As for engagement rings, the prince offered a sweet, sentimental touch by using his late mom Princess Diana’s engagement ring to make sure that his mother “didn’t miss out” on the joy.

Do you think Prince Harry will follow suit in proposing to Meghan Markle? Post your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images]