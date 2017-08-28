Adam Levine Hated The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards — See His Scathing Diss

The Voice coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine hated the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) – and he certainly wasn’t afraid to make his feelings known.

Adam took to social media during the show on August 27 to slam MTV’s iconic awards and even described the event as being “utterly horrible.”

The singer launched his scathing attack on the big show, which was hosted by pop star Katy Perry, by pointing out that singers Julia Michaels and Lorde didn’t get to finish their respective performances.

“Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” he tweeted during the show, which he did not attend.

But that certainly wasn’t all.

Prior to noting the seeming technical difficulties during Lorde and Julia’s performances, Adam slammed MTV with another scathing message against the award show, which featured performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, and Shawn Mendes.

“It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be,” he wrote on Twitter as the show aired live across the world from California. “They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF***.”

Prior to his pretty scathing diss, Adam campaigned for Julia and urged his fans to vote for her to win the award for Best New Artist, which viewers could vote for prior to and during some of the ceremony.

“My girl @imjmichaels is in the final round for Best New Artist at the VMAs! Use hashtag #VoteJuliaMichaels to vote. Retweets don’t count!” he tweeted, though she eventually lost out on the gong to singer Khalid.

The tweet appeared to have been sent to him by songwriter Justin Tranter, as Adam’s fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani shared a conversation with Justin with her fans where he urged her to send out a tweet in support of Julia.

Gwen, however, awkwardly tagged the wrong Julia in her tweet and also gave fans an eyeful of her desktop background photo, which was a snap of her boyfriend Blake Shelton plating a kiss on her cheek.

Understandably, Adam’s less than complimentary tweets about the VMAs got a whole lot of attention from his followers on the social media site.

His tweet calling the 2017 VMAs “utterly horrible” has already been liked more than 18,000 times in just over 11 hours while fans supported the singer for his honest take on the awards.

“That’s [because] Maroon 5 are not performing this year!” one fan responded to his diss, while another tweeted, “Preach! When was the last good #VMAs? The 90s??”

“Way to keep it real Adam!!” Twitter user @MissSugarplum6 then wrote in response to his less-than-impressed message on the 140-character site.

Notably, Adam and his Maroon 5 bandmates have performed at the big award show in the past.

He walked the red carpet with wife Behati Prinsloo in 2014 and even won a VMA a decade earlier in 2004 when he and his bandmates took home the award for Best New Artist for their single “This Love.” Levine’s band has also been nominated a further four times for their music videos.

But if Adam’s recent tweets have anything to do with things, Maroon 5 fans probably shouldn’t expect to see the group at the awards again.

However, those anxiously waiting to see Adam back on their TV screens won’t have too long to see the star back in action.

Adam has been teasing the upcoming season of The Voice, set to debut on NBC next month, and even revealed that new coach Jennifer Hudson recently got so into the blind audition rounds that she threw her shoe at a contestant.

The Voice Season 13 will debut on NBC on September 25.

[Featured by Rich Fury/Getty Images]