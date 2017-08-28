Three Elderly Brothers Busted For Possession Of Child Porn, Acted On Revolting Fantasies For Decades

Three elderly brothers in a Seattle neighborhood were arrested for possession of child porn. Investigators found a “staggering” amount of videos, images, and handwritten notes of pornography, abuse, and satanic rituals against children in a dilapidated house where the Emery brothers had lived for more than 50 years. The men hoarded what looked to be years worth of disturbing material and may have acted on their revolting fantasies for decades. The home was stockpiled wall-to-ceiling with child porn.

Police reveal that Charles Emery, 82, Thomas Emery, 80, and Edwin Emery, 79, were arrested on child pornography charges last Monday. Court documents from the Superior Court of King County, Washington, read that the house “can only be described as a substantial hoarder home” that detectives said was “difficult to walk through as every square inch was covered with items.”

According to Fox 43, investigators say the child porn that the three elderly brothers possessed took “a lifetime to accumulate.” The 2,500-square-feet house was hoarded with sickening material that was evidence of the Emery brothers’ obsession with young female children and their fantasies of hurting them sexually or physically. Seattle Police Capt. Mike Edwards explained that the three men have “had this obsession for most if not all of their lives and in some cases acted out on that obsession on family members.”

Edwin Emery has already admitted to police that he molested female family members in the past. Charles Emery once worked at Seattle Children’s Hospital, but the dates of his employment are unknown to law enforcement at this time.

Police say the sexual abuse of family members carried on for decades, but no one has ever reported it and authorities hope to find out who the victims are.

Investigators are also trying to identify who the girls are in the photos and videos from the content they raided out of the three elderly brothers’ home. Dressed in protective gear and donning masks, investigators removed vast amounts of child porn along with young girls’ clothing and shoes believed to belong to possible victims. Edwards said detailed writings of sexual abuse and “graphic descriptions of harming and doing very disgusting things to children” were in the depraved find as well. Additionally, several classic automobiles were removed from the Emery brothers’ property in Seattle.

A second ramshackle home in Shelton owned by the Emery brothers is also being combed for child porn. Cadaver dogs have been brought in to search the 17-acre property for possible clues to past victims or young girls who’ve gone missing, KIRO 7 News reports.

Former FBI detective David Gomez suspects that considering the age of the three elderly brothers, they may be connected with other crimes, and evidence could be looming in the investigation. Gomez says that serial sex offenders usually “keep souvenirs, some kind of memento from their victim and their crimes that allow them to relive the crime over time later on.”

Three Brothers, Aged 78, 79 and 82, Had Child Porn, ‘Rape And Homicide’ Manifestos: Police – https://t.co/7HmevSCt0Q pic.twitter.com/tA9lZw11gY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 23, 2017

The unsolved 2009 case of missing 10-year-old girl, Lindsey Baum, is being looked further into as being potentially linked to the Emery brothers. A file about Baum was found in one of the Emery brothers’ home, but no evidence connecting them has been unearthed. Detectives in Mason County are also taking another look at the cold case of Tracy West, a 17-year-old who was kidnapped and murdered in 1988; she was called into work at a Shelton restaurant when on a trail riding a motorcycle where she was abducted and killed.

Three elderly Seattle brothers may be linked to girl, ten, who vanished eight years ago https://t.co/elWIwEp8Rt — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 25, 2017

People reports that law enforcement was alerted to the Emery brothers’ child porn collection after a female relative helped to clean up the house and discovered the trove of video tapes, photos, and other items. She immediately called 911 and an investigation swiftly moved forward. Edwin and Charles Emery were arrested last Monday and Thomas Emery was arrested at a nursing home where he was being treated for dementia.

All three Emery brothers are charged with two counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct; authorities say more charges are expected to come in this child porn case. The men are sent to appear in court this week. Each of the elderly brothers is being held on $500,000 bond.

[Featured Image by Tiko Aramyan/Shutterstock]