Jenelle Evans Hits The VMA Red Carpet With Fiancé David Eason [Photos]

Teen Mom 2 couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

As they prepare for their upcoming wedding, which is scheduled to take place in just a few weeks, the reality stars hit the red carpet at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and didn’t hesitate to showcase tons of PDA.

As they posed for photos, Jenelle Evans and David Eason shared numerous kisses as they smiled for the cameras and wrapped their arms around one another.

As fans may recall, Jenelle Evans also attended the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and during the event, Evans put her baby bump on display just days after confirming her pregnancy with fans on Instagram. At the time, Evans’ baby bump had been seen only in professional photos shared on her social media page.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in 2015 and confirmed their baby news one year later. Then, in January of this year, they welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie. Evans is also mom to 8-year-old Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis, and 3-year-old Kaiser. Meanwhile, Eason also shares two children with former girlfriends, including daughter Maryssa, who is often seen on Teen Mom 2, and son Kaden.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged to one another in February and recently announced that they plan to get married on September 23. As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Eason’s proposal, which took place during a hike through the mountains, was captured for the show and soon, fans may also see the pair tie the knot.

“I’m planning on it, we will see,” Jenelle Evans told a fan on Twitter who wondered if the ceremony would air on the show.

During an interview with E! News in March, Jenelle Evans spoke of her fall wedding, revealing that her fiancé David Eason was extremely involved in the wedding planning process and noting that she and her boyfriend had similar taste. As for the actual ceremony, the longtime reality star said she and Eason had honed in on a “backyard rustic theme” with an “elegant, sweet and Southern” vibe.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]