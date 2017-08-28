‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Close-Up Of New Baby [Photo]

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing photos of her new baby with her fans and followers on Instagram since shortly after his August 5 birth. However, it wasn’t until this past weekend when the Teen Mom 2 star shared a close up of the baby’s face.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to share a photo of her son being held by someone whose face was not seen.

“He’s so perfect,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the image, the person holding Lowry’s third child may be the reality star. As fans can see, the person has a fully tattooed sleeve and is wearing a black shirt. That said, several people close to Kailyn Lowry, including her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, have sleeves. In fact, Marroquin sports a family of lions on his upper arm and in Lowry’s latest photo, the side of a lion’s head appears to be visible.

Over the weekend, Kailyn Lowry told fans that her children’s fathers, including Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, had picked up their sons for the weekend. On Instagram, around the time Lowry’s baby photo was shared, Marroquin posted a photo of their 3-year-old son, Lincoln, wearing a pair of aviator shades.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed son Lincoln one year later, just weeks after celebrating their marriage with a second wedding ceremony at an aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. Then, in May 2016, after experiencing marital turmoil for several months, Lowry and Marroquin announced their marriage had come to an end.

Just months after Kailyn Lowry announced her split from Javi Marroquin, she and her now-ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez conceived a child.

Although Lowry and Lopez dated for several months after her split from Marroquin, she confirmed that their relationship had come to an end in February of this year just a short time after announcing her baby news to fans.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

