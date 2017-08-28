Galaxy Note 8 Vs. iPhone 8: Should You Buy The Samsung Smartphone Or Wait For The Apple Handset?

Samsung took the wraps off its much-awaited Galaxy Note 8 smartphone on August 21. The colossal phablet is the first handset from the company to sport a dual-rear camera setup, much like Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus.

The Galaxy Note 8 is already up for pre-order in the U.S. and several countries around the world. The unlocked variant of the smartphone costs $929.99 for the 64 GB option. However, with the iPhone 8 – Apple’s 10th-anniversary edition of the smartphone expected to launch in September – many consumers will be in a dilemma whether to splurge on the Galaxy Note 8 or wait for the iPhone 7’s successor.

To help you solve this conundrum, here’s a comparison of some of the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone 8.

Galaxy Note 8 Offers Bigger Display

The Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display. The Galaxy Note 8 comes supports a pixel density of 521 ppi. The iPhone 8 – also dubbed the iPhone X – is rumored to sport a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED screen. The screen size puts the device in the same league as Samsung’s Galaxy S8. Therefore, those looking for a bigger screen will gravitate toward the Galaxy Note 8.

However, with Apple discarding the LCD panel in favor of an OLED one, consumers can look forward to an enhanced display, which offers greater clarity. Moreover, the rumored edge-to-edge display of the iPhone 8 will impart a sleek look to the device.

The iPhone 8 is also expected to offer thinner front bezels, according to a Forbes report. Leaks have also pointed to the next-gen Apple smartphone being taller, thicker, and wider than its predecessors. In June, tipster @onleaks shared images of an early prototype of the iPhone 8, which offered a peek into the nearly bezel-less design.

iPhone 8 To Offer Embedded Touch ID, IR Face Unlock

Whether the iPhone 8 will indeed embed the Touch ID underneath the glass display is a hotly debated topic. In June, Forbes reported that the iPhone 8 test units had Touch ID embedded underneath the glass display. However, according to the publication, the “performance” and “yield rates were not good.” Thus, tech experts are divided over the inclusion of this feature in the Apple handset. Some leaks and rumors hint at the iPhone 8 skipping a fingerprint scanner completely in favor of facial recognition. Thus, a strong possibility exists that Touch ID could well be replaced by Face ID. The iPhone 8 is also rumored to offer an IR face unlock system that will allegedly work even in the dark!

The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, boasts both an iris and fingerprint scanner. However, these two biometric security features may pale next to Face ID. The alleged 3D facial recognition capabilities of the iPhone 8 could give many consumers a good reason to hold out for the smartphone. Moreover, based on leaked renders of the handset, the iPhone 8 could very well boast a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device.

Gold Blush iPhone 8 In The Pipeline

Apple introduced a Rose Gold color option for its much-loved smartphone with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. This hue was extremely popular with consumers and eventually led to other OEMs copying the shade. Apple is apparently looking to replace the Rose Gold option with a Gold Blush one. This new option is bound to catch the fancy of consumers who also took a shine to the Jet Black and Matte Black iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. The image of the Gold Blush iPhone 8 was shared by tipster Benjamin Geskin earlier in August.

Foxconn's internal name of the new #iPhone8 color is "Blush Gold" (腮红金)

Barcode says "Blush Gold 64GB / 128GB" pic.twitter.com/MZPTfVAr2P — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 12, 2017

Galaxy Note 8 Offers A Stylus

The Galaxy Note series of smartphones from Samsung is equipped with an S Pen stylus, which is pretty handy for taking notes, among other things. The fact that the Galaxy Note 8 has an enhanced S Pen gives the device an edge over many premium handsets in the tech market.

“With the powerful built in S Pen, take notes without unlocking your screen, handwrite messages and make GIFs. Designed to write and feel more like a real pen, it gives you precise control over everything on your phone,” notes Samsung.

While Apple offers a stylus – the Apple Pencil – it is available as an external accessory and does not come coupled with the iPhone. It is highly unlikely that Apple will take a leap of faith and offer the pressure sensitive Apple Pencil for the iPhone 8 as part of the package.

512 GB iPhone 8 Is Coming

The iPhone 8 is expected to come in 64 GB and 256 GB storage options, whereas the Galaxy Note 8 is only available in the 64 GB option. According to publication Mac4Ever, the iPhone 8 will also be available in a 512 GB model, which could potentially tilt the scales in the device’s favor.

Consumers who are looking for more storage options can take their pick between the 64 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB models of the iPhone 8, whereas with the Galaxy Note 8, they will be stuck with the 64 GB model. However, consumers can take heart that the Samsung phablet offers microSD card support and one can expand the device’s memory further to an additional 256 GB. This aspect would make the Galaxy Note 8 a better buy vis-à-vis the iPhone 8 based on the price.

Should You Buy Galaxy Note 8 Or Wait For iPhone 8: Verdict

Both the iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 are on even keel on paper when it comes to camera capabilities as well as pricing. While the Galaxy Note 8’s unlocked 64 GB model is priced at $929.99, the Apple smartphone is also expected to start at $999.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled on September 12 and therefore, for those on the fence, it is advisable to wait for its official announcement and then make the decision.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]