‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Theo Gets Jealous Again, Claire Suggests Tripp Move In With Them

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 reveal that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) will once again get jealous. After Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) donates his entire inheritance to the hospital, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will make a suggestion to her former boyfriend. She wants to invite Tripp to live with them.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Tripp Dalton will think about leaving Salem. He has caused so much pain when all he ever wanted was love, a family, and the truth. However, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will convince him to stay. No matter what he has done, Tripp is his son. Expect Tripp to try to make amends by donating his entire inheritance to University Hospital.

Without a job and no money, Tripp won’t be able to keep his current apartment. DOOL spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online tease that Claire Brady will suggest he move in with them. However, Theo Carver is upset by this idea and gets jealous again.

Some fans are wondering if there is going to be another love triangle in Salem. Will Claire struggle to decide between Tripp and Theo? In the end, she will choose Theo. That is the boy that she loves. Plus, it was teased on Kyler Pettis’ Instagram in a now deleted video that Theo and Claire do end up together. It is clear from the “perfect” song Claire is writing for him when he is hospitalized. He will end up leaving Salem for a year after getting injured.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 include Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Theo reuniting. Also, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) will find an unlikely ally in prison. Could this have to do with T-Boz having another appearance on the soap opera? It was also reported that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will try to escape the psychiatric hospital.

What do you think of these DOOL spoilers? Would you like to see Claire Brady with Theo Carver or Tripp Dalton?

