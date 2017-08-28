Drake Bell And Josh Peck Reunite At VMAs, Hug It Out After Wedding Drama

Drake Bell and Josh Peck have reunited—and it feels so good. The Drake & Josh stars tweeted a photo of themselves hugging backstage at MTV’s Video Music Awards two months after they made headlines for a feud over Peck’s wedding. Peck captioned the photo with, “Hug me,” while Bell wrote, “Reunited and it feels so good!!”

Drake and Josh, who co-starred on the self-titled Nickelodeon sitcom from 2004 to 2007, were reportedly feuding earlier this year after Peck got married and didn’t invite his TV brother to the ceremony. A clearly hurt Drake Bell took to social media to express his feelings on being left off the guest list as Peck’s Grandfathered co-star John Stamos hammed it up in wedding photos.

Bell went on a bit of a social media rant, writing that “loyalty is key” and “the message is clear” when you’re not invited to the wedding. Bell also wrote that ties had been officially cut with his onetime Nickelodeon sitcom co-star. He later expressed regret for his social media rant, admitting he may have overreacted.

“It was just one of those things where it was just, like, ‘You didn’t even tell me? I had to find out on social media,'” Drake told Entertainment Weekly. “And then you’re, like, ‘You know what!? Fine!’ and then I’m, like, wait, I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

While the duo seemingly buried the hatchet before the VMAs, the MTV appearance marks the first time the Drake & Josh stars have been spotted together since the headline-making incident.

Drake and Josh weren’t on the same page regarding the wedding snub. Bell told People that Josh Peck has his best friend for 18 years and that they talked all the time, while an insider revealed to Us Weekly that Josh told everyone at the wedding that he hadn’t spoken to Drake in three years and that their communication consisted of a couple of social media interactions a year.

It’s no surprise that fans were happy to see Drake and Josh reunite at the Video Music Awards. Many fans retweeted the VMA reunion photo and expressed happiness that the feud is over.

Bell and Peck last reunited on TV when Bell guest starred on an episode of Grandfathered in 2015, and now both actors seem to be open to a Drake & Josh reunion.

Take a look at Josh Peck talking about his beef with Drake Bell ahead of their reunion at the VMAs.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]