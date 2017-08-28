Gwen Stefani Shares Kissing Photo With Blake Shelton, Tags Wrong Person In Awkward Tweet

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton may not have walked the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on August 27, but the show that had everyone talking wasn’t far from the singer’s mind.

Gwen headed to Twitter during the big show to urge her fans to vote for her friend Julia Michaels to win the award for Best New Artist at the show but actually got fans talking for a whole different reason.

The star shared a snap of a conversation between herself and songwriter Justin Tranter via her computer where he urged her to tweet out her support and also snuck in a sweet new photo of herself and Blake as the country star planted a kiss on her cheek.

It appeared the snap was the desktop background image on the singer’s computer and was pretty clearly positioned for her fans to see, showing that the mom of three certainly isn’t afraid to show off her private, lovey photos with her man.

But that wasn’t the only thing about her tweet that got fans talking – and not about voting for Julia at the VMAs.

It turns out Gwen also ended up tagging the wrong Julia in her tweet.

“#votejuliamichaels @juliamichaels best new artist #excited for u Julia bunny. Cuteness. Gx,” she wrote, except, the upcoming star’s actual Twitter handle is actually @imjmichaels.

The former The Voice coach’s fans then joked about her lack of technical know-how on the social media site and also couldn’t help but comment on the sweet photo she shared of herself and Blake while encouraging fans to vote.

“Gwen knows how 2get our attention – Offer cuteness of her & Blake,” @GwensMyFavorite wrote. “TY, G! & yes we #voteJuliaMichaels best new artist.”

“OH MY GOD GWEN SWEETIE WHAT IS HAPPENING,” @blakeishotaf then added after seeing everything going on in the star’s pretty awkward message, while @theresmycowboy joked, “I’m laughing so hard [right now], Gwen you’re such a dork I love you.”

“Btw this is not the real Julia Michaels account Gwen,” Twitter fan @lovatostefani then jokingly wrote, adding two crying laughing emoji’s to their tweet after seeing the star accidentally tag the wrong account.

Unfortunately, despite the “Used To Love You” singer urging her followers to vote for the VMAs category, Julia lost out on the Best New Artist award to rapper Khalid, but it sounds like fans can probably still expect to see more photos of Gwen and Blake in the future.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple is still very much in love almost two years after starting their romance and are pretty happy with where they are right now in their relationship.

“They don’t talk about getting married, but they talk like they are going to be together forever,” a source said to the outlet of their romance. “They are very committed to one another and their life together.”

The insider also revealed that Blake has a great relationship with Gwen’s three kids, as the No Doubt singer regularly shows off their days out together via her Snapchat account.

“Gwen’s kids love Blake,” they said. “They think he’s really cool and he’s made such an effort over the last two years to really be able to relate to them and sign on to projects he knows they’ll be impressed by.”

The report came amid speculation that the couple could be looking to welcome a baby into the world.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]