‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Chabby’ Drama Ahead, Chad And Abigail’s Wedding Plans Turn Into A Nightmare

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 28 reveal that there will be some “Chabby” drama ahead. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his blushing bride-to-be, Abby (Marci Miller), will be doing just fine. However, it seems that their dream wedding will turn into a nightmare. How will Chad and Abigail resolve this situation so they can have the picture perfect wedding?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to SoapCentral, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad and Abby’s wedding plans will turn into a nightmare. Although details were not released, fans are speculating what could happen. One theory is that it will have to do with Abigail still being married to Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). This is a possibility, but some viewers argue that it would be easy for her to get an annulment.

Another speculation regarding the “Chabby” wedding nightmare is that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) could cause some issues. This doesn’t seem likely because the actress spoke to She Knows about Gabi’s future. She understands that there is no hope for Chad and Gabi.

“It has made her realize that Chad is not a possibility in life. It has extinguished her the last bit of hope. She knows she tried all she could, she did her best and that’s not enough because the woman that is in his life, eyes, and heart is Abigail. It’s painful, but every part of growth is painful.”

However, there is one person that could cause problems for Abigail. This is someone who was rooting for Chad and Gabi. That is Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

In a recent episode of Days Of Our Lives, Kate called Abby a “damsel in distress.” She made it clear that she was not happy with Chad’s choice. She wanted Gabi to be the woman in DiMera’s life. Kate doesn’t give up easily, especially when she is passionate about something. Since she doesn’t have much of a love life right now to distract her, she will poke her nose in someone else’s relationship. This could create a lot of friction between Kate, Chad, and Abby.

However, even though the wedding plans will turn into a nightmare, “Chabby” will still get married. Things might get postponed for a while, but fans have been waiting too long for this. It is doubtful that head writer Ron Carlivati will make viewers wait much longer.

What do you think is going to happen with “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? What causes their wedding plans to turn into a nightmare?

