There is one more month to go before the premiere of Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 and people are already looking forward to seeing the newest additions to the CBS show. However, it looks like one particular character is set to steal scenes from Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Danny Williams (Scott Caan) this September.

Fans are still upset over the exit of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park just ahead of the Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premiere. However, CBS has been hopeful about the latest additions to the show’s main cast will help ease the pain over Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua’s departures. Interestingly, one of these new characters could end up getting into bed with McGarrett and somehow stealing Danno’s BFF.

Entertainment Weekly recently offered a glimpse at Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale working with Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan for Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. Although it looks like their new characters will fit nicely into the show’s current storyline, there is another character that Peter Lenkov seems to be more excited about. The executive producer shared a brief video of Eddie, the cutest new cast member who is set to steal hearts (and Danno’s Five-0 partner) when the CBS series returns next month.

Meet Eddie. #h50 's newest member. #hawaiifive0 @hawaiifive0cbs #ServiceDog #H50K9 A post shared by plenkov (@plenkov) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Peter Lenkov’s Instagram video doesn’t show who Eddie gets into bed with but the executive producer has previously confirmed that the retired service dog will be adopted by Steve McGarrett. According to Lenkov, Alex O’Loughlin came up with the idea of having McGarrett adopt Eddie after his owner is killed. It certainly looks like Five-0 has gained a truly important new member who can help the team as well as O’Loughlin’s character in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

But will Eddie get between McGarrett and Danno? There is little doubt that the bromance will continue in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. Some fans were initially worried that either Alex O’Loughlin or Scott Caan will be leaving the show soon after Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park decided to depart. However, it appears that McDanno is going strong and could get even better with an adorable new canine helping them.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 will air on CBS on September 29.

