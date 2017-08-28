Craig Ramsay Reveals All On That Night With Tara Radcliffe, Shervin Roohparvar And Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedahi

On the latest Shahs of Sunset episode, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi made a big claim regarding Shervin Roohparvar’s relationship with Annalise Carbone. During her birthday party, GG claimed that Shervin told her that after her fashion show appearance, he had sex with a married friend of hers, Tara Radcliffe. In a confessional interview, GG even said that Shervin had to kick Tara out of his house in order to pick up Annalise from the airport. Shervin, however, denied that he ever told GG such a thing and that he cheated on Annalise. As it happened, Tara was there at the birthday party. According to Tara, she and Shervin did have sex and Shervin was lying about it. All the while, Shervin continued to deny any involvement with Tara. In his confessional interview, Shervin declared that Tara’s not even his type.

So who’s really telling the truth? During the confrontation, a friend of Tara’s yelled that Shervin’s lying. That man was Craig Ramsay. As it happens, Tara and Craig were the stars of another Bravo reality TV show, Newlyweds: The First Year. That show followed the weddings and marriages of several couples, two of whom were Tara and Rob Radcliffe and Craig Ramsay and Bandon Liberati. As Shahs of Sunset aired on Sunday night, Craig took to Twitter to reveal all about what happened that night.

You'll see me on #Shahs tonight but you'll hear from me about it soon as a lot has gone down since that evening ????stay tuned…@Bravotv pic.twitter.com/dg3bvDPRMe — Craig Ramsay (@CraigRamsayFit) August 28, 2017

Craig maintained that Tara wasn’t lying about what happened with Shervin.

I don't think that is totally true. She doesn't lie she makes piss poor choices but not out of hate – just selfishness. #shahs — Craig Ramsay (@CraigRamsayFit) August 28, 2017

Craig also denied that Tara got so mad over Shervin Roohparvar denying any involvement with her because she wanted Shervin for herself. Craig explained that Tara behaved how she did simply because she was hurt over her integrity being attacked.

No she's not in love. She's hurt and her integrity was attacked. #shahs — Craig Ramsay (@CraigRamsayFit) August 28, 2017

As for whether Tara is still with Rob, Craig admitted that he’s not sure. Apparently, Craig’s friendship with Tara ended that night for some reason that Craig didn’t elaborate on. In the Shahs of Sunset scene, Tara said that she told Rob what happened with Shervin and admitted that it was a mistake to do so.

Not for me to say, nor do I actually know. Which is sad and telling of my lack of friendship with Tara from that night forward. — Craig Ramsay (@CraigRamsayFit) August 28, 2017

While Craig Ramsay isn’t clear about Tara’s marriage status, he is sure about Shervin’s sexuality. In response to one viewer who tweeted that she thinks that Shervin’s gay, Craig assured her that Shervin’s not.

He ain't… trust me ????#shahs — Craig Ramsay (@CraigRamsayFit) August 28, 2017

In a Shahs of Sunset after show video posted on Sunday night, Shervin continued to deny that he had sex with Tara Radcliffe. Yet Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi maintained that Shervin told her that he did.

Is Shervin Roohparvar and Annalise Carbone even still dating? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during his appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live in July, Shervin denied cheating on Annalise but remained coy on whether they’re still in a relationship together. It seems that viewers will just have to keep watching Shahs of Sunset to find out what happens with them, for both Shervin’s and Annalise’s social media pages also don’t give any clues on their relationship status.

