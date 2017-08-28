Viagra Vs. Cialis: Which One Is More Effective And Safer?

For decades men have used Sildenafil, also known as Viagra, and its competitor Tadalafil (Cialis) as the medication to treat erectile dysfunction. Cialis is known to have a more long lasting effect than Viagra, as it gives the longer erection. However, it does not mean Cialis is more effective than Viagra because it has a more serious side effect.

There are more than 30 million men in the United States suffering from the erectile dysfunction. According to John Hopkins Medicine, on a global level, erectile dysfunction is a serious problem among men, with more than half of men aged 40 to 70 years old suffer the problem with their erection. By 2025, the number of men in the world that suffer erectile dysfunction is predicted to achieve 322 million.

Viagra is the most famous medication for this sexual problem. Almost every man that suffers from erectile dysfunction for the past 15 years knows that Viagra, with Sildenafil as its active ingredient, has helped them to deal with their erection. On the other hand, Tadalafil has a more long lasting effect than Sildenafil but is less popular. This is probably because the longer erection that Cialis offers leads to unwanted side effects.

Tadalafil or Cialis is able to maintain an erection for up to 36 hours, while Sildenafil is only able to work for a maximum of six hours. This happens because Tadalafil stays in the blood stream six times longer than Sildenafil.

However, since it stays much longer in the blood stream, there are more harmful side effects of Tadalafil than Sildenafil. Many people who took Cialis had reported experiencing back and muscle pain afterward. Another inconvenient side effect is priapism, in which the penis remains erect for hours, even after the Tadalafil has been flushed from the body.

In order to answer the important question of superiority between Viagra and Cialis, results have shown that Tadalafil works much better than Sildenafil. However, the more effective the erection drugs work, the more serious side effects the drugs cause. These side effects are closely related to the nature of the PDE5 inhibitor, also used in treatments for pulmonary hypertension, in both Viagra and Cialis.

As a result, one serious side effect of both drugs is a sudden cardiac arrest and death. Tadalafil has been linked to 236 deaths, while Viagra, which is more famous than Cialis, has been implicated in 1,824 deaths. Most of them were caused by angina, a sudden drop in blood flow through the heart’s arteries.

It is highly suggested that men who suffer from erectile dysfunction consult a doctor before taking medications like Tadalafil, Sildenafil or Vardenafil (Levitra). It is because more than half of middle-aged men in the world suffer the same problem, erectile dysfunction is not something to be ashamed of.

