Viagra vs Cialis: Which One Is More Effective and Safer?

For decades men have used Sildenafil, also known as Viagra and its competitor, Tadalafil (Cialis) as the medication to treat erectile dysfunction. Cialis is known to have a more long lasting effect than Viagra, as it gives the longer erection. However, it does not mean Cialis is more effective than Viagra because it has a more serious side effect.

There are more than 30 million men in the United States suffered from the erectile dysfunction. While according to John Hopkins Medicine, in the global level, erectile dysfunction is a serious problem among men, with more than half men aged 40 to 70 years old suffer the problem with their erection. In 2025, the number of men in the world that suffered erectile dysfunction is predicted to achieve 322 million.

Viagra is the most famous medication for this sexual problem. Almost every men that suffered from erectile dysfunction for the past 15 years know that Viagra, with Sildenafil as its active ingredients, has helped them to deal with their erection. On the other hand, Tadalafil that has a more long lasting effect than Sildenafil is less popular. This may happen because longer erection that Cialis offer lead to the unwanted side effects.

Tadalafil or Cialis is able to maintain an erection for up to 36 hours, while Sildenafil is only able to work for only maximum six hours. This happens because Tadalafil stays in the blood stream six times longer than Sildenafil.

However, since it stays much longer in the blood stream, there are more harmful side effects of Tadalafil than Sildenafil. Many people who took Cialis had reported experiencing a back and muscle pain afterward. Another inconvenient side effect is priapism, in which the penis remains erect for hours, even after the Tadalafil has been flushed away from the body.

In order to answer the important question of superiority between Viagra and Cialis, the result has shown that Tadalafil works much better than Sildenafil. However, the more effective the erection drugs work, the more serious side effect the drugs cause. This side effect is closely related to the nature of PDE5 inhibitor in both Viagra and Cialis, which clinically indicated for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

As a result, one serious side effect of both drugs is a sudden cardiac arrest and death. Tadalafil has been linked to 236 deaths, while Viagra, which is more famous than Cialis, has been reported to implicate 1,824 deaths. Most of them were caused by angina, a sudden drop in blood flow through the heart’s arteries.

It is highly suggested for men who suffered erectile dysfunction to consult the doctor before taking the medication like Tadalafil, Sildenafil or Vardenafil (Levitra). It is because more than half middle-aged men in the world suffered the same problem, so the erectile dysfunction is not something to be ashamed of.

[Featured Image by Rapid Eye/iStock Images]