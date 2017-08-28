‘GoT’ Season 8 Premiere Date And Spoilers – What We Know So Far

The seventh season of Game of Thrones has come to a thrilling conclusion, which has fans anxiously looking forward to the next – and final – season. Here’s what we know about what Season 8 of GoT is bringing us.

Game of Thrones Season 8 to be Even Shorter Than Season 7

One of the primary complaints about Season 7 for Game of Thrones was that there were only seven episodes, three less than the standard 10-episode seasons that fans have grown used to. The news for Season 8 is going to have fans even more upset. The final season is planned to have only six episodes. However, several are expected to have run times of about 120 minutes. Consider that the Season 7 finale had a run time of 82 minutes. If only four of the six episodes has a double run time, then we, as fans, are going to get a full 10-episode worth of content in only six weeks. Less frustration is always good, right?

When Will Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere?

The premiere for Game of Thrones Season 8 doesn’t have an official premiere date. Season 7 was delayed several months because filming was halted, waiting on Mother Nature to get the leaves off of the trees. Principle shooting for Season 7 didn’t wrap up until February of 2017, leading to a premiere date in July. The principal shooting for Season 8 isn’t due to start until October of 2017, so the showrunners can get the look and feel of winter for the final season.

What does this mean for the premiere date? If they can get the filming all done by March of 2018, then the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere should hit HBO in September or October. However, if they can’t finish shooting or post production takes longer, the premiere could get pushed into 2019. Several outlets, including The Verge and Entertainment Weekly, hinted at the final season landing in 2019, creating an uproar on social media as fans looked forward to a longer wait.

According to Casey Bloys, the programming chief at HBO, the eighth season of Game of Thrones might not air until 2019. Some of the episodes haven’t even been written yet, which considering that Game of Thrones is completely ahead of its source material now, leaves viewers heading into unknown territory.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Spoilers

As usual, here is your spoiler warning. If you haven’t seen the Season 7 finale, turn back now.

It looks like Dorne is done. Indira Varma has confirmed that Ellaria Sand won’t be back for Season 8, so without a major antagonist in the south, it looks like that particular pit of vipers is closed for now.

Cersei and Daenerys have agreed to a ceasefire and are sending troops north to fight the Night King, now that the Wall has been destroyed by Viserion. This means that this is the final conflict with lots of main character deaths anticipated. There are few happy endings in Game of Thrones, so start making your bets now on which main characters are going to die over the six-episode arc.

We as viewers now have the L + R = J theory confirmed, but Jon and Daenerys are still in the dark. And with the pair romantically entwined, what will this new aunt-nephew dynamic do to their new relationship? After all, neither of them were raised by Targaryens, so neither sees incest as the norm. Will they continue their tryst or will poor Sir Jorah finally get his day?

Jamie has headed north to the Wall, and this sets the stage for him finally being revealed as the Warrior of Light. But first, he has to lose everything, which may happen because of Cersei’s Volanqar prophecy, where her little brother is supposed to wrap his hands around her throat and kill her forever. One popular theory is that she will lose the child that she is pregnant with and kill herself, only to be raised as a wight. Jaimie will then have lost everything – all of his children and his beloved – and become the Azor Ahai – then kill Cersei in her new wight form.

What do you think will happen in Season 8 of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]