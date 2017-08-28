‘Secret Of Mana’ Gets HD Remake On PS4 And PS Vita, Release Date Set For February 2018

Square Enix has confirmed that a high-definition remake of Secret of Mana is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. Fans eager to play the classic RPG on their modern day platform of choice won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on it, either, as the global release date is set for February 15, 2018.

Secret of Mana is getting more than just enhanced visuals with its remake, as the new version will feature:

3D graphics

A new arrangement for the music score

Couch co-op

Voiced characters

Some additional gameplay upgrades

Although more details on the gameplay changes and other upgrades are forthcoming, Francis Santos, the product lead at Square Enix, notes on the official PlayStation.Blog that the remake is basically a modernized version of the original with care to remain faithful to its source material.

“The game will faithfully adapt the beloved story and top-down gameplay while adopting modern 3D graphics and controls. Meaning that the game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, but still remains true to the whimsical gameplay of the original. In this new remake, you can expect the great game all your friends have been saying you missed out on, reborn.”

Santos also shares that the co-op feature will allow up to three people to play through the adventure together. It’s not clear yet if the PS4 version will be compatible with Sony’s “Share Play” feature that can be used to let friends play local multiplayer games together online through the PlayStation Network.

Those who pre-order the game are also in for something new: Costumes for Randi, Primm, and Popoi. The pre-order bonuses include two DLC costumes for each character. One is a Moogle-inspired outfit and the other is a tiger-themed outfit. These bonuses are being made available to everyone who pre-orders on the PlayStation Store, along with three special PSN avatars. Those who pre-purchase, or buy the Day 1 Edition during the first week of the game’s release, on Steam get the costumes with a Secret of Mana wallpaper.

As far as bonus goodies go, no other announcements have been made for the North American release. In Japan, a Collector’s Edition has been revealed on the Square Enix Japan online store. In addition to a physical copy of the game on either PS4 or PS Vita, it comes with a soundtrack, pop-up book, and three collectible figures.

Those who are attending PAX in Seattle, Washington this upcoming Labor Day weekend will have the opportunity to be among the first to play a demo of the game at the PlayStation and Square Enix booths.

Until then, the first trailer for the Secret of Mana remake gives viewers a glimpse of the new graphics as well as a chance to hear the voice cast. To check it out for yourself, watch the announcement trailer embedded below.

