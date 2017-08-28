HEB To Gulf Coast: Texas Grocery Chain Delivers Full Pharmacy, Kitchen Capable Of Making 2,500 Meals Per Hour

H-E-B is a well-known name in Texas. For those outside the area, it is a grocery store with locations in nearly every corner of the state. The company has come forward to do their part in helping the survivors of Hurricane Harvey. According to a post shared on Facebook, they are sending a fleet of trucks to the Gulf Coast. They are delivering water, medications, a fully-functional pharmacy, as well as a kitchen that can produce 2,500 meals per hour.

The H-E-B Disaster Recovery Team has a lot of people with different skills and knowledge on board. These include engineers, construction professionals, and disaster experts.

This is not the first time the company has responded to a crisis in Texas. Out of the many businesses in the state, the grocery chain is always one of the first to respond and delivers more than what is expected.

When Hurricane Harvey warnings first went out, the company’s Facebook page responded to worried employees and their families. They assured everyone that the safety of the people come first. One woman lived in a different town than where her store was located. She was concerned about her mother and the hurricane that was approaching. According to the comments, the company informed managers to accept every call-in the next day.

The Facebook post has been shared over 50,000 times so far. People are commenting on the H-E-B Disaster Recovery Team going to the Gulf Coast. One former employee explained that the company is doing what it normally does — taking care of their employees, families, and the community. Another applauded the grocery store chain’s efforts to help those who need it most.

H-E-B is not the only business that is stepping forward. Riverside Ambulance Service, Airbnb, Scott And White Blood Center, as well as a brewery, Blackwater Draw, pitched in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Unfortunately, there are others that are using the disaster to take advantage of victims. Scams are popping up all over social media.

For those that want to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the official website for The Weather Channel has a list of reputable ways to offer assistance.

[Featured Image by Charlie Riedel/AP Images]