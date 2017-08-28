WWE Has Plans To Have New Day Break Another Huge Record

When The New Day lost their SmackDown Live tag team titles back to The Usos at SummerSlam, it was concerning for the team. They had just moved to SmackDown Live and won the titles leading into the big summer pay-per-view event. Losing them quickly brought up some WWE rumors of a split-up again. However, according to Dave Meltzer, that is not the case.

A new WWE record for New Day

In his most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc), Meltzer said that there is another reason that New Day lost the titles and it is good news for the trio of superstars. Meltzer said that the WWE had a lot of success when New Day broke Demolition’s record for the longest tag team title reign ever over on Monday Night Raw.

As a result, the WWE wants to position New Day as the “greatest tag team of all time” and they want to add one more record to their resume. The WWE plans to have New Day break the record for the most tag team title reigns next.

The WWE has always loved to have superstars break records. Earlier this year, John Cena tied Nature Boy Ric Flair’s record for the most world title reigns at 16. Asuka broke Goldberg’s record for the longest winning streak without suffering a loss (and that streak is still intact). New Day broke Demolition’s record for longest tag team title reign at 483 days.

WWE tag team title history

Now, it seems like the WWE wants New Day to break the record held by The Dudley Boyz, who had nine tag team title reigns in the WWE. Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz each had seven tag title reigns.

The New Day is now sitting at three title reigns – two on Monday Night Raw and one on SmackDown Live. That means that they have a lot of winning and losing to do to reach The Dudley Boyz record and the hope is that the WWE plays it out over the years and doesn’t just hotshot the titles to make it happen quicker.

The New Day vs The Uso’s | WWE Money in The Bank 2017 (Prediction Highlights) https://t.co/epNGRWJ48R pic.twitter.com/UTM6uW42s9 — THE BEST WWE (@thebstwwe) August 18, 2017

Of course, if you look at John Cena and Ric Flair’s 16-time world champion record, the real record for tag team titles is 18 times for The Dudley Boyz and 23 if you add in TNA Impact Wrestling reigns as well.

Either way, it sounds like the quick title turnover for New Day was not any indication that the WWE is down on them and is, in fact, the opposite and New Day will be on top for a long time to come.

[Featured Image by WWE]