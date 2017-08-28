Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Sounds A Lot Like This Famous K-pop Song

While people have been busy pointing out that Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” has a Beyonce reference, many failed to realize that her latest track sounded a lot like one particular famous K-pop song.

Taylor Swift’s music has definitely evolved throughout the years and she is now addressing her haters and enemies through her songs. Although she was known for just writing about her heartaches and failed relationships in the past, the 27-year-old Grammy winner has now expanded her content.

After dropping her highly-anticipated “Look What You Made Me Do” music video at the 2017 VMAs, many have noticed the similarities to Beyonce’s previous hits. The “Bad Blood” hitmaker seemingly mixed Queen Bey’s “Formation,” “Hold Up,” Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Partition” in one video and many violently reacted, claiming that T-Swift copied the 35-year-old superstar.

The video director of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” quickly slammed all the allegations, saying that the “Wildest Dream” singer’s new M/V has nothing to do with Beyonce’s videos at all. Joseph Kahn even said that “the #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space.”

As if that’s not enough, Taylor Swift was also compared to Christina Aguilera. The two stars started out as sweet and bubbly performers and then they suddenly dropped the innocent image to show a bolder and racier side.

Everyone else is clearly more focused on what’s going on in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video and did not take notice on the song’s catchy beat.

K-pop is definitely known for having tunes that would stick to your head for too long. Taylor Swift’s new single definitely has that effect.

In fact, T-Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” song could be a twin of PSY’s mega-hit “Daddy,” featuring former 2NE1 star, CL.

The chorus of Taylor Swift’s latest track sounded so much like PSY’s pre-chorus. While the diva was singing her “Look what you made me do” line multiple times, CL repeatedly sang “Where did you get that body from?”

Watch both videos and tell us what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]