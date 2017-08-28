’90 Day Fiance’ Tell-All Part 1 Recap: Loren Goes Savage, Russ And Jorge Finally Stand Up To Their Wives

The expectation among fans was high for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?‘s tell-all part one. Previews showed discussions heating up and some couples even having a row with each other in front of the camera. As the episode aired, it quickly became apparent that the tell-all’s teasers only showed the tip of the iceberg.

Everybody’s favorite trainwreck couple, Danielle and Mohamed, did not disappoint. At first, Mohamed did not even seem like he was going to show up, but he eventually did after being fashionably late. Both aired their views, Danielle going on her usual spiel about being used by Mohamed, the latter accusing the former of seeing him as an object, as noted by the Empty Lighthouse Magazine.

Chantel and Pedro might have experienced a lot of ups and downs (more downs than ups) in the Dominican Republic, but both were quite calm during the tell-all special. Some members of the 90 Day Fiance subreddit even noted that Pedro spoke so little, he probably set a record for talking the least number of words in a 90 Day Fiance tell-all special.

What really stole the show, however, were Russ and Paola, Jorge and Anfisa, and Loren and Alexei. As soon as the special began, things immediately began to get interesting between Russ and Paola. Russ and Paola had an argument about the Colombian beauty’s risque modeling gigs, with the Oklahoma native telling his wife that she should just be honest with him.

At one point, Paola lamented that Russ was so controlling that she had to turn down jobs because of his conservative preference. Finally standing up to his wife, Russ threw shade at Paola’s modeling career, stating that she has not received many offers anyway. Paola, having none of it, became extremely upset not long after, swearing at her husband and walking off the set.

Jorge and Anfisa also stood out among the 90 Day Fiance couples. After confirming that they had indeed separated, the reality TV stars ended up clashing. Anfisa maintained her usual stance, stating that she had always been honest with Jorge, and that it was the marijuana entrepreneur who did not keep his word. This time, however, Jorge was not letting his wife get the better of him.

Jorge directly stated that he felt like his marriage to the Russian beauty was a sham from the beginning. He then accused Anfisa of staying married to him simply to get a green card. In what could only be Jorge’s most aggressive move against his wife to date, the reality TV star admitted that he went to the tell-all special in order to show Anfisa just how much he loathes her.

What actually stole the show, however, was Loren’s actions. While Alexei was pretty much his usual pleasant self, Loren went full savage during the tell-all. Directly addressing her fellow 90 Day Fiance stars, Loren tore into both Anfisa and Mohamed for making the entire K-1 Visa process a joke. Loren further revealed that she and Alexei had a difficult time getting their K-1 Visa. In what could only be the tell-all’s most intense moment, Loren verbally attacked Anfisa, calling her a b**** and telling the Russian to get a job if she wants nice things so much.

If I ever let my head down it will be just to admire my shoes #Unbothered A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

The explosive 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all special this week is just part one of a three-part episode. If the previews are any indication, it seems like next week would be quite intense as well.

[Featured Image by TLC]