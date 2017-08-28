Are Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Serious Or What?

Bella Thorne has kept fans guessing about her personal life. She’s stepped out with a series of high-profile men in the past few months. Her most notable relationship is with reality star Scott Disick. The two met back in May at the Cannes Film Festival. Bella Thorne ditched Scott Disick after their fling after she realized that he parties too hard. The two stars have since been in touch. Scott has even sent Bella flowers and love notes, both of which she’s shown off on her social media accounts.

It looks like the two are still seeing each other. Kind of. The 19-year-old revealed that she’s “just friends” with Scott Disick. Thorne further caused speculation when she shared snapshots of her Famous In Love co-star Charlie DePew in bed with her rumored boyfriend. She captioned the photo, “Sundays are for the Lords,” according to the Daily Mail. The photos were reportedly taken at an after-party following last week’s 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Bella has been hanging out with the troubled 34-year-old father-of-three. She has also been seen mingling with rapper Blackbear and music producer Marshmallow. But, don’t let their sightings and personal displays of affection fool you. Bella recently took to Twitter to confirm to her fans that her fling is just a good friend of hers.

“Like I have mentioned me and Scott and friends but I didn’t go to a club with him I ran into him there. It’s Hollywood. Small town,” she tweeted.

Thorne included a link to an article from Seventeen. The report talked about the former Disney star hitting up a club with Scott Disick by her side. It made it sound like Thorne and Disick were still dating and the rumored couple was still hot and heavy. Thorne wore a swimsuit during their sighting. She was previously linked to Chandler Parsons, Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey, Sam Pepper, and Gregg Sulkin in the past year. That’s just a few of the men she’s been linked to.

The fiery redhead also revealed on Twitter that she’s bisexual. Bella has been taken by many famous women including Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore, and Dove Cameron. Though she hasn’t openly dated a woman, she was seen making out with her friend Bella Pendergast on Snapchat. The wild child is figuring out her dating life as she pursues her career.

