Jamie Dornan’s Net Worth: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Actor Richer Than Ever After Team Up With Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan may have been in the business since 2003 but he just became a household name after teaming up with Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Now, the husband of Amelia Warner is getting more and more opportunities that add to his net worth.

Jamie Dornan’s net worth skyrocketed after his pairing with Dakota Johnson became one of the most successful in Hollywood. While other team ups failed to have spark and chemistry on-screen, the Fifty Shades Freed co-stars instantly connected that got viewers of the erotic films hooked.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have definitely done their parts well on the highly successful Fifty Shades franchise that people are already anticipating for more racy and steamy scenes on Fifty Shades Freed. Although the portrayal of their characters is the main reason why the movie became an instant hit, it seems like one person is not so happy with their undeniable chemistry — Amelia Warner.

Rumors have it that the wife of Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) has been so uncomfortable with the closeness of the actor and his leading lady, Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele). There have been claims saying that Amelia Warner has been staying on the set to monitor her husband and the 27-year-old actress’ moves to find out if something fishy is going on.

Even though reports may have revealed Amelia Warner’s alleged insecurities, Dakota Johnson reminded everyone in an interview that there is nothing romantic going on with her and her Fifty Shades Freed co-star Jamie Dornan. The How To Be Single actress noted that they are good friends in real life, which is why they easily bonded on set and did justice to their iconic roles.

As it turns out, their romantic chemistry in the Fifty Shades franchise is just a result of two good friends being great actors.

In fact, their team-up did more good than harm to the actor’s personal life. Jamie Dornan’s net worth is reportedly at its highest right now after portraying the handsome and attractive young man with a hidden life in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Currently, Jamie Dornan’s net worth is $3 million.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.

