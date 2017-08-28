‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale, Episode 7 Recap Of ‘The Dragon And The Wolf’

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones has many secrets to reveal. So, in Episode 7 (titled “The Dragon and the Wolf”), who wins and who dies?

SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals details about Episode 7 (titled “The Dragon and the Wolf”) of the Season 7 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally bend at the knee to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) as they headed to King’s Landing. As to be expected, the Season 7 finale saw Daenerys and her supporters arrive to face Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

So, how did that go?

While Cersei was obviously unnerved with the wight brought to her, she still insisted on being stubborn in the Season 7 finale. Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), on the other hand, decides he will flee back to the Iron Islands and wait out the war with the undead once he finds out white walkers and wights can’t swim. Cersei calls him a coward before announcing she will call a truce so long as the North sides with her over Daenerys.

This means, with Jon being too honest for his own good, he refuses and Cersei calls off her truce.

Tyrion then volunteers to speak with his sister while everyone is disgusted at Jon for being so honest.

After Tyrion and Cersei pull out every last grudge between themselves, Tyrion finally works out the small chink in Cersei’s armor: she is pregnant.

Episode 7 of Game of Thrones then sees Cersei agree to call a truce and Daenerys and Jon prepare to leave so they can fight the undead army. Cersei wants the North to remember she was compassionate in their plight against the undead. Daenerys and Jon are more concerned with breaking the news of their union to the North and decide they will sail together to show a united front.

In the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, things are getting particularly interesting in the North between the Stark sisters thanks to Petyr Baelish’s (Aidan Gillen) meddling. Sansa (Sophie Turner) is discussing Arya (Maisie Williams) with Littlefinger and he manages to convince Sansa that her sister is conspiring against her in order to become Lady of the North.

As a result of this, Sansa instructs Arya to be brought to the great hall. When Arya arrives, there is a room full of people looking on — Littlefinger included. Arya looks around and asks Sansa if she really wants to do this.

Sansa then turns the tables and accuses Littlefinger of murder and treason, rather than Arya and the entire Game of Thrones fandom breathes a collective sigh of relief. In fact, Sansa has worked out as far back as the original plot to have Jon Arryn (John Standing) killed, and Littlefinger now has to beg for his life once he realizes no one will back him up. Arya steps in and kills Littlefinger and there is probably no one who will mourn his death.

Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) finally makes an appearance in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. He and Jon have a long discussion which concludes with Jon admitting Theon is both a Stark and a Greyjoy. This gives Theon enough power to overcome his cowardice. Approaching the small Greyjoy group, he has to fight hard to get them to agree to help save his sister, Yara (Gemma Whelan), but they finally agree.

Meanwhile, back in King’s Landing, all is not what it seems. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is getting his army ready to travel North. Cersei, however, calls him an idiot for believing she was telling the truth about helping the North fight the dead. Jaime is horrified at his sister because he knows heading North is the right thing to do now that they have promised to help them. Cersei figures the North doesn’t need their help anyway, not with the dragons and the Dothraki. She also suspects something happened to one of Daenerys’ dragons, indicating they are not impenetrable. She wants to gather her army and reclaim her lands while Daenerys and Jon fight the undead. Jaime insists Cersei will never be able to defeat the Dothraki. Cersei then reveals that she did a deal with Euron and he hasn’t really headed to the Iron Islands, but to Essos instead, to gather support there. They then fight over betrayal and Jaime comes very close to being killed by the Mountain (Hafpor Julius Bjornsson) but Cersei just can’t do it.

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones draws to a close with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) arriving at Winterfell and meeting with Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). Bran reveals to Samwell that Jon Snow is actually Jon Sand on account of his parents being Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Samwell, however, insists Jon isn’t a bastard because there is a record of Rhaegar annulling his first marriage and then wedding Lyanna in private. Bran has a vision that confirms this and announces it is time for all of Westeros to know that Jon Targaryen is the true heir to the iron throne.

As for Jon, he is busy consummating his relationship with Daenerys Targaryen and will likely be horrified once he finds out in Season 8 of Game of Thrones that he just had sex with his aunt.

But, there will likely be bigger problems for Jon to worry about in Season 8 since Bran sees the Wall come down, thanks to the ice dragon the Night King created at the end of Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7. As the Wall falls, the undead march on through to Westeros.

Finally, for those fans shipping Brienne and Tormund, it is unclear whether Tormund survives the fall of the Wall and only by tuning into Season 8 of Game of Thrones will the answer be revealed.

What did you think of the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones? Let us know by commenting below.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO with its final season. As yet, it is unclear when Season 8 will air. Screen Rant reveals the season might not air until 2018 or even 2019.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]