Paris Jackson Slams Charlottesville White Supremacists In Passionate Speech At The VMAs

Paris Jackson is woke and she isn’t afraid to show it. In a passionate speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, Paris denounced the “white supremacist jerks” who wreaked havoc in Charlottesville recently.

“We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as her slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination,” she said as she presented the award for Best Pop Video. Pop R&B girl group, Fifth Harmony, ended up taking home the award.

Only weeks ago, a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville resulted in the death of a counter protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, after a car plowed through their gathering. Police have since arrested James Alex Fields Jr. as the suspected driver.

This isn’t the first time that Paris had been political at an awards show. At this year’s Grammy Awards, she voiced her support for the “No DAPL” movement.

“We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protests, guys.” she said, as Spin reported at the time. She raised her fist and chanted “hashtag No DAPL” before she introduced a performance by Daft Punk and The Weeknd.

Paris didn’t just get rave reviews for her political stance at the VMAs. Her fashion choices got an A grade as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Jackson’s only daughter wore a sheer Christian Dior tulle dress embroidered with flowers and animals over Dior logo briefs and bra. It’s a feminine yet edgy look that’s perfect for the free-spirited budding mega-star. As for her hair, she went with a deep side-part and loose blonde waves. A dramatic smoky eye and metallic earrings completed the look.

Paris’ politics and her look at The VMAs got a lot of love on social media. There were quite a few tweets that said that Paris addressed the Charlottesville issue much better than President Donald Trump and some other celebrities who chose to stay silent.

I was not expecting Paris Jackson to call out the white supremacists like that but ok girl, i see you #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ZXRPW8Ywt0 — Krissy (@kriscremebrulee) August 28, 2017

when paris jackson denounces white surpremacists and nazis better than the president of the united states???????? — viy (@safistied) August 28, 2017

Paris Jackson in Christian Dior at the 2017 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/RDzr1odr8T — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 27, 2017

Paris willingness to be outspoken about political issues proves that the apple doesn’t fall from the tree. Her father, The King of Pop, was very vocal about global issues like racism, poverty, HIV/AIDS, and the environment during his life. It’s obvious that his concern about the world and its people rubbed off on his daughter. There’s a good chance that he looked down at her and smiled tonight.

What do you think of Paris Jackson’s speech? Do you think she would have made her father proud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

